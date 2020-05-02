Jimmy Fallon's daughter adorably blocks Jon Hamm's interview

It was a series of factory interviews in isolation in the Friday edition of Tonight's show, when Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm were suddenly interrupted by the host's daughter, Winnie.

"Hi daddy! Where's mom?" asked six years old Winnie Fallon as Jon tried to explain the next Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Netflix interactive special.

"Uh, oh, special guest star!" Jon said enthusiastically.

"This is not a book is a Colorant book, "Winnie explained, before sharing a cute pink pig and studying the Crazy men star in farm animals.

Winnie then took control of the set, highlighting the differences between cows and lambs for the 49-year-old actor.

After Jon asked to see a duck, the two found common ground in their shared admiration for the chicken. When Winnie left the room screaming, her father cleared his outburst.

"She's not a chicken," said Jimmy. "Homeschooling was needed for her to realize."