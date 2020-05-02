Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress about "misleading,quot; Amazon statements – Latest news

WASHINGTON: The Judiciary Committee of the United States House of Representatives on Friday asked Amazon.com chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos to testify before the panel on allegations that the online retailer uses data from its own sellers external to create competing products.

In a letter to Bezos signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, lawmakers referred to an April 23 Wall Street Journal story about Amazon, saying: "If the reports in the Wall Street Journal article are correct, then the statements Amazon made to the committee on the company's business practices appear to be misleading and possibly criminally false or perjurious. "

At issue are statements by Amazon's associate attorney general, Nate Sutton, who denied under oath last July that Amazon used confidential business information from independent sellers on its platform to develop products for Amazon to sell.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Amazon did indeed use the data, citing former employees.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment. The company previously said that any such practice would violate its policies.

In the letter, lawmakers raised the possibility of a subpoena.

"We hope that you, as Amazon CEO, will testify before the Committee," he said. "Although we expect him to testify voluntarily, we reserve the right to use a mandatory process if necessary."

The European Commission has also launched an investigation into Amazon's practice using data from its merchants to compete.

The committee also said in the letter that Amazon had declined to provide information on independent merchants.

The letter was signed by Representatives Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the Judicial Committee; David Cicilline, Chairman of the Antitrust Subcommittee, Joe Neguse and Pramila Jayapal, all of whom are Democrats.

It was also signed by Republican representatives James Sensenbrenner, Ken Buck, and Matt Gaetz.

Russell Dye, spokesman for the top Republican on the committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, disagreed with the letter.

"We asked ourselves what the real motivations are for judicial Democrats. Earlier this year, they said companies like Amazon should not exist and should be separated simply because they are successful big companies," he said.

In addition to the antitrust panel of the Judicial Committee, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are investigating large technology companies. Dozens of state attorneys general are also investigating Alphabet's Google and Facebook.

