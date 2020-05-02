Jeezy says she doesn't play with Jeannie Mai after being accused of slipping on her ex's dms

Instagram

Quoting Diddy, who recently shared his regret at the end of his relationship with the late Kim Porter, the former Boyz n da Hood member says of his own girlfriend: "When you get one, you can't play with him."

Jeezy (formerly known as Young jeezy) assures everyone that you will not waste time Jeannie mai. In a recent video chat interview, the rapper spoke about his commitment to the host of the talk show, which ended his days as a womanizer.

By saying Jeannie is "the one" for him, he admitted to learning a lesson from Sean "P Diddy"The combs that recently advised men not to play with" the right one. "He said in his own words:" When you get the right one, you can't play with it. You just know it. "He added," You can't play with it. "

The 42-year-old man claimed that the moral lesson has been mentally locked in with him and that he wants to become a better person. When the host called Jeannie "a special girl," he agreed, "Yes, absolutely."

Diddy previously shared the advice when he spoke about his late former partner Kim porter. "For all playboys," he said during a recent joint Instagram Live session with Fat Joe. "When you find that one, don't play with it. Because they are weird. You know what I mean? It's weird."

He continued: "Someone who will understand you will be there for you unconditionally." Admitting to regret her life choices, the music mogul added, "I feel like she was the one for me, and you know, I played around a bit. (God) changed me as a man and I can appreciate love."

Meanwhile, Jeezy's comments about his relationship with Jeannie come after he has allegedly been exposed to slipping towards his ex. Jasmine Sanders& # 39; DMs. The model tweeted earlier this week: "You regret hitting me. Trust me. She's quarantine. I have time to contact you with the facts. Like:" How's your girlfriend? Does your fiance know that you are getting into dms? the wrong one. "

She continued to criticize her ex-boyfriend, adding another tweet, "If we 'talk' and you 'went ahead' … GO ON … stop seeing me. Because I'm sitting here laughing."

While he didn't mention the ex-boyfriend in his tweets, people have been speculating that he was referring to Jeezy. "She used to date Jeezy, so obviously he did," one person said. "Fiance? Jeezy, the only one I can think of, but he acts like he's in love," another tried to represent the clue given by the 28-year-old beauty. "Only one committed is Jeezy," said a third person, as others claimed that Jasmine has other exes.

Jasmine's famous exes included Chris Brownactor Terrence J as much as Nick Cannon, but none of them are currently engaged, except Jeezy.