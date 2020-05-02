Jay Cutler is not dating ex-best friend Kristin Cavallari, source says

An image says more than a thousand words.

Before the weekend Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson they fueled rumors that they were spending time together.

Before deciphering your post, here is some background: Fans of Very cavallari will know that Henderson was BFF with Kristin Cavallari until she was accused of having an affair with Jay.

However, both parties closed the allegations of cheating.

Let's fast-forward to Friday night, and fans immediately flooded Kelly's comment section on Instagram asking if she was dating the retired NFL star. Why? Well your post was amazing.

"It was a much-needed happy hour. Happy Friday everyone," stresses the famous beauty guru in his post, along with a photo of her drinking with a mystery man.

In the snapshot, the boy was seen rocking a bead bracelet.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that Jay is known for wearing brightly colored bracelets similar to the one found in Kelly's feed. However, it is important to note that Jay has not used anything with the same color scheme.