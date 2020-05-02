Jay Cutler is not dating ex-best friend Kristin Cavallari, source says

An image says more than a thousand words.
Before the weekend Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson they fueled rumors that they were spending time together.
Before deciphering your post, here is some background: Fans of Very cavallari will know that Henderson was BFF with Kristin Cavallari until she was accused of having an affair with Jay.
However, both parties closed the allegations of cheating.
Let's fast-forward to Friday night, and fans immediately flooded Kelly's comment section on Instagram asking if she was dating the retired NFL star. Why? Well your post was amazing.
"It was a much-needed happy hour. Happy Friday everyone," stresses the famous beauty guru in his post, along with a photo of her drinking with a mystery man.
In the snapshot, the boy was seen rocking a bead bracelet.
Eagle-eyed fans noted that Jay is known for wearing brightly colored bracelets similar to the one found in Kelly's feed. However, it is important to note that Jay has not used anything with the same color scheme.
"I'm glad it wasn't just me and my chill to think it was Jay because of the bracelet I (see) on that arm," replied one fan.
Another wrote: "Guys, I really doubt it's Jay. She's messing with you with those bracelets! A little confirms what Kristin said …"
Someone else replies, "If this isn't Jay, you're thirsty. If he's … yikes."
Right now, it seems Kelly hasn't compromised on any of the responses in her feed.
Similar to some of Kelly's commentators, a source tells E! Jay News does not appear in the Instagram post. Considering Kelly has a boyfriend, that may be the man in her role.
"This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That's all," the source explained. "It is very sad that I felt the need to do this for some followers."
Also, the source says the retired NFL star would not be as sloppy on social media.
"Jay is not involved with Kelly. Even if he were, he would never risk his position in the divorce by doing something as public as this."
Earlier this year, Kristin referred to her broken friendship with Kelly and spoke about their disagreement.
"The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven't spoken in two months," shared the founder of Uncommon James during her confession in season 3. "We've had a great fight and it's only been breaking up. my heart."
"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think for a second it was true," the reality star continued. "It wasn't the actual accusations that they were having an affair that bothered me, but how Kelly did it."
For Kristin, she felt Kelly was adding "fuel to the fire,quot; with her cryptic social media posts about the allegations.
"Why do you want to post about it? To get more attention," Kristin said to her best friend. Justin Anderson. "If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his king's name on social media. Like, come on."
Kristin added: "Instead of owning her side and saying, 'I'm sorry! Oh my gosh, that was never my intention' or whatever, she just kept giving me a push and she was really getting into defensive … and then literally stopped responding to me. "
At this time, Uncommon founder James and Jay have reached a temporary child custody agreement. Their divorce is not yet finalized at this time.
For Kristin and Jay they open up about their relationship in Very cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes, here.
