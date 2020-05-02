Javed Akhtar and Raveena Tandon condemn government decision to reopen liquor stores

Yesterday, the government announced that the third phase of the closure will begin in India from May 4. Along with the new phase of the blockade, there are several new policies that have been implemented. Among those reforms, what caught everyone's attention was the government's decision to reopen paan, tobacco and liquor stores.

This government move was not too good with Bollywood celebrities Javed Akhtar and Raveena Tandon, who turned to social media to express their displeasure. Javed Akhtar shared a tweet expressing his opinion that this decision will lead to an increase in domestic violence across the country. He wrote: “Opening liquor stores during closing will only bring disastrous results. In any case, according to all current surveys, domestic violence has increased greatly. The liquor will make these days even more dangerous for women and children. "

Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, criticized the movement writing: “Yaaay for paan / gutka stores! Excellent, spitting starts again! Wonderful!!"

