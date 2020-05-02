Jaroslav Halak of Bruins happy to stay in Boston for another year

Jaroslav Halak is happy to stay with the Boston Bruins after agreeing to a one-year extension on Friday worth $ 2.25 million.

"Since I came, I enjoyed the team. It has been a special group," Halak said in a call with journalists on Saturday. "I think I mixed with the guys and we had some success, but I think everyone knows we have unfinished business and I hope the season can resume and we can start where we end. I have had a lot of fun the past two seasons and I hope the season can continue ".

Halak has been a productive second season in Boston for Halak, who has posted an average of 2.39 goals against and a save percentage of .919, while possibly forming the league's best goalkeeping tandem with Tuukka Rask.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said discussions with Halak started earlier this year and that he is happy to see the keeper return for another season.

"We are fortunate that throughout the year he was playing very well, the tandem worked well, the way (coach) Bruce (Cassidy) wants to use his goal and what we have prepared for the past two years," said Sweeney. Saturday. "It has been really beneficial for both goalkeepers of our organization."

Sweeney said it was a long process of finding common ground between the team and Halak, but he appreciates the work that Halak agent Allan Walsh did to give the organization flexibility to move forward.

Halak could have attracted multi-year bids from other teams if he hoped to reach free agency after the season, but he felt that staying in Boston was the best decision for him and his family.

"You should always think about taking the best possible option, not just for yourself, getting old, having children, you should also look at your family. Being happy in Boston is one of the main reasons we wanted to stay here," said Halak. "Not only for me, but anyone would want to see what kind of options you have while you are in the free market, but I think the decision was made based on having the great team we have and the teammates we have. We all have and as I said , a special group since I joined and I couldn't be happier. "

Sweeney said he understood the potential for Halak's value in the open market and appreciated that he would settle in to sign a one-year contract. He added that the team moved some performance bonuses to give him an incentive to stay.

With reports from the 2020-21 season starting in December, it could lead to a compact 82-game season, emphasizing the need for a solid tandem of goalkeepers. While Sweeney acknowledges the balance that Rask and Halak bring to the team, the discussions focused directly on Halak and his game.

"When we got into the discussion with Jaro, it was all about Jaro and the way he plays and blocks," Sweeney said. "It reflects more on Jaro and the work he has done. He has been working very well with our coaching staff and with Tuukka, so he fits in with our team and the identity of our group."

When asked about how much longer he wants to play, Halak said he is taking it day by day. Right now, his main focus is to win.

"I just want to do my best every night. I hate losing. I've hated it since I was a kid and with this team, we have a chance to win every night. That's the most important reason you play the sport, you want to. win, "said Halak. "I think winning and winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal for everyone on this team, the fans and the organization, and we will do everything we can to achieve it."