Janelle Monae strangles tears during live broadcast

The singer of & # 39; I Like That & # 39; He gets excited when he sings his interpretation of & # 39; Smile & # 39; by Charlie Chaplin during a live broadcast for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Janelle Monáe broke during an emotional performance of Charlie Chaplin"Smile" on Thursday April 30, 2020 "Pay forward live" to transmit.

The Grammy-nominated star acted as part of Verizon's weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by Covid-19. But the global health crisis has clearly impacted the star as she struggled to survive on her set.

After speaking to a fanatic named Angel, the owner of Eden & # 39; s Glow, an independent New Jersey company that sells handmade candles and soaps that are struggling during the pandemic, Janelle started singing "Smile."

However, she was forced to stop as she struggled to complete the verse, telling fans: "Fandroids, I'm going to need your help to help me get through this. This is a lot … I won't be able to make it." through this song. "

After the "Dirty Computer" star stopped half the song a second time, he delivered a passionate speech, reflecting: "This is a time when the community is so important, and it's really cool that we can support each other. others during these times. " "

"I just want you to know that we are going to come out on the other side. There will be a vaccine. So remember, then, those who have lost family and friends, who have lost loved ones and couldn't." Not being with them when they transitioned, "he added." See you. I love you. I'm praying for you. Those who cannot undergo examinations, those who have to listen to this administration, the lack of resources we have at the moment to financially overcome this, I & # 39; I'm with you. I am there with you. We are there with you. We are all going through different stages of this. "

The hitmaker finally regained his composure and managed to finish the song, ending with a triumphant microphone drop when his time ran out.

You can watch the full live stream here.