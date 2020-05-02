Jake Paul just confirmed that his marriage to Tana Mongeau was fake, so we now know the truth.

I'm not surprised, and yet …
Last summer, YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau surprised everyone when they were married at a ceremony in Las Vegas.
The couple, who had been dating for only a couple of months, announced their engagement just one month before their wedding.
From the beginning, almost everyone suspected that their relationship was just a publicity stunt (very smart and effective).
On her wedding day, Tana revealed in a vlog that she and Jake would not legally marry "because I think legally bonding with someone takes away love. It is as if it is unnecessary."
BUT, in that same video, he said that despite "making lots of jokes about doing it by influence," their relationship was very real.
So in the iconic words of Oprah Winfrey, I ask you, what is the truth?
In a new interview with ET, Jake apparently cleared the air and gave us the answers we didn't know we needed.
"Yes, my old relationships. There is a line in which some of them are real and others are not," said the 23-year-old.
"How do I say this? It wasn't … Listen, we all do things sometimes, and sometimes you end up getting married fake. I'll leave it at that," he concluded.
Welp, there you have it, I guess!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!