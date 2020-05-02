J.Lo and Matthew McConaughey launch into the wedding planner

Columbia / Intermediate / Pacifica / Kobal / Shutterstock
Rom-com fans, this news is for you!
Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Throwback Thursday on social media with one of his famous scenes in The wedding planner.
Without spoiling the movie too much (although almost a decade has passed since the romantic comedy came out) J.Lo uploaded a candid scene between her and Matthew McConaughey.
In the video, she remembers her previous engagement and how it ended. "Most of the time I think it wasn't enough," she said, holding back tears.
J.Lo subtitled the shorten, "You are enough."
It didn't take long for the Texas native to respond. "You are more than enough,quot;, he answered.
As if that moment weren't nostalgic, the two talked about the movie even more the next day.
On Friday, Matthew shared behind the scenes stuff about what it was like to film. The wedding planner. And soon after, her former co-star stepped in and surprised everyone with her response.
After seeing Matthew's comment on the film, the pop star wrote, "Let's do it again soon!"
She added an emoji wink.
Naturally, the fans went crazy with the moment. "don't play with my heart,quot;, a user answered and added a quote from the movie, "Those who can't get married? Plan!"
"We would love that,quot;, another said. With someone else ringing, "Omgggg I'm screaming,quot;.
In the images Matthew shared, he praised Jennifer for her crazy talent.
"I've always called her a quadruple threat. What doesn't she do?" He said of his former co-star. "That girl works on her back on everything. She doesn't just show up and beat him up. It's like a clock. She just hits him and knocks him out."
He also recalled that J.Lo had logged into the movie before him.
"Jennifer was already chosen, they were looking for the male lead," he explained. "I think we ran into a writers strike. So what that means is that the problem was trying to make as many movies as fast as possible … the industry needed content."
Matthew said that due to the writers' strike "they paid him very well."
Watch her video above for more behind the scenes information The wedding planner.
