It ends tight – Up News Info

During his first stint as an assistant coach with the Colorado soccer team, from 1992 to 1993, Karl Dorrell was part of an offense that featured one of the best close ends to play in Boulder: Christian Fauria.

During the final year of his second term, in 1998, he had the opportunity to work with a freshman who would become the best tight end to play at CU: Daniel Graham.

Throughout eight of his years as a coach, Dorrell worked with another one of the great tight ends to wear a CU uniform: Jon Embree.

Now that he's the Buffaloes' head coach, it's no surprise that Dorrell sees great value in tight end as a piece of the offense puzzle.

Although there is uncertainty about the 2020 season due to the new coronavirus, Dorrell and CU continue to prepare, and BuffZone is anticipating each position group for the Buffs. In this third installment, we look at closed ends, a position that has been in the news lately.

Last week, three tight ends announced that they plan to join the Buffs as walk-ins. That increases CU's closed room from six bodies to nine.

"That is part of my influence on, obviously, offensively what is important to me," Dorrell told BuffZone this week. "We are trying to give ourselves options. That position we wanted to tackle and we are very, very fortunate to have some guys who were graduate transfers and should be able to help us; It should be, on paper, but we'll see. "

Hardly an afterthought during Mike MacIntyre's six years as head coach, from 2013-18, tight end became a bigger part of the offense last year under former head coach Mel Tucker and coordinator Jay Johnson.

Former walk-on Brady Russell flourished last year, not only as a blocker, but also as a catcher. He caught 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, the most productive season for a CU tight end since Nick Kasa in 2012.

Now a junior, Russell is one of the best tight ends in the Pac-12, but the Buffs don't have much experience around him.

Junior Jared Poplawski appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2017, but hasn't played since, dealing with a torn ACL, a shoulder injury, and a hip flexor. This winter, his ACL was ripped again, and his playing status for next season is unknown.

Sophomore Luke Stillwell, who joined the team as a junior college transfer last fall, is the only other tight end on the list to appear in a game for CU. He played the last four games of the 2019 season, but on special teams.

CU likes the potential of its two freshmen, Caleb Fauria and Louis Passarello, but they will need time to develop. Christian's son Fauria is considered one of the top 20 tight end prospects in the 2020 class.

There's also sophomore C.J. Schmanski, who has not yet played a game.

Lack of experience makes the latest additions important to the Buffs.

Matt Lynch, a former quarterback at Legacy High School and UCLA, switched to tight end a year ago. His only catch with the Bruins was for a 2-yard touchdown. Lynch is a graduate transfer who will immediately play as a senior.

Nick Fisher of Division II William Jewell College will also be transferred to graduates. At 6 feet 5 pounds, 270 pounds, it will be CU's largest tight end and will have the highest production in college, albeit at a lower level. He caught 39 passes for 596 yards and two touchdowns last season and has 55 career catches.

Jake Peters, who is transferring from Arizona, will be a sophomore and also hopes to play immediately. He didn't appear in a game last year and caught a pass in two years with the Wildcats.

In time, Dorrell hopes to develop more depth, talent, and experience in the tight end and hired Embree's son, Taylor, to train them. However, they will lean on their group this year to run multiple tight end sets at times.

"They are going to be very involved," offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini said last month. "We are going to be a mix of 11 people (one tight end), 10 people (no wings), and 12 people (two wings). I think you must use all of your staff groups to succeed. The closed ends will have a strong emphasis on our offensive ”.

With Russell, the Buffs have a top-notch player to lean on. The rapid development of others will be key to the crime of UC.

Here is an initial look at projected closed ends for the 2020 season:

Position: tight ends

Seniors (2019 statistics): Nick Fisher, 6 ft 5 in, 270 lbs (no appointment; William Jewell College graduation transfer); Matt Lynch, 6-4, 230 (walk-in; UCLA graduation transfer).

Juniors: Jared Poplawski, 6-4, 250 (did not appear in any game in 2019); Brady Russell, 6-3, 255 (11 starts, 23 catches, 221 yards, 2 TD).

Second year students: Luke Stillwell, 6-4, 220 (played four games on special teams); Jake Peters, 6-4, 220 (walk-in; transfer from Arizona); C.J. Schmanski, 6-3, 240 (by appointment)

Redshirt freshmen: None.

True freshmen: Caleb Fauria, 6-4, 230; Louis Passarello, 6-5, 245.

Lost players: Beau Bisharat, 6-2, 230 (1 start, 1 catch, 2 yards; graduated); Jalen Harris, 6-4, 255 (1 start, 7 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD; graduated); Darrion Jones, 6-6, 255 (transferred); Legend Brumbaugh, 6-3, 230 (walk-in; transferred).