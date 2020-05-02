Is Suri Cruise becoming an actress like Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise now that she's a teenager?

Suri Cruise follows in the footsteps of her famous parents and becomes an actress? Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter celebrated her fourteenth birthday on April 18, 2020, and now fans are wondering if she will go into business as Tom and Katie. Reports say Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter in years and it is believed that his church of Scientology will not allow him to have contact with her, but that has not yet been proven. For some reason, Katie Holmes is believed to be the one who makes all the parents' decisions for her daughter.

Now, a source informs OK! magazine, for the next May 11, 2020, that Suri Cruise has her sights set on becoming an actress and that her mother fully supports the decision. Katie has been careful about Suri's privacy and doesn't let her soak up the attention like other parents of famous children do. The source told the outlet that Katie has worked hard to give Suri a normal life and that she has achieved that goal. As Suri is 14 years old, Katie feels she is ready to start acting whenever it is something she wants to do.

The source stated the following to the magazine.

"(Suri) has received non-stop acting offers since she was around 8 or 9. Katie wanted to help her enter the acting scene slowly and carefully, but she received the basic training, and now is the right time."

Many people have commented on how Suri Cruise looks like to her parents. Although it is common for a child to resemble a parent, Suri has managed to resemble both Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise.

You can see a photo of Suri Cruise twinned with her mother Katie Holmes below.

Tom Cruise has reportedly not seen Suri in years. Here are several photos of Tom Cruise holding his daughter as a child.

Katie and Suri have a very close bond and education is important to Katie. According to the magazine, the only condition Kaite is making is that Suri must continue her education. The declared source stated the following.

"Suri is super smart and excels on all issues, so performance will surely come the same way. Katie believes she has a lot ahead of her, and she is absolutely right."

What do you think about the report? Would you expect to see Suri Cruise acting on television or in movies?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about fashion, entertainment, and celebrities.



