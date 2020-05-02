Irving man in his 20s among 4 new deaths from coronavirus in Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An Irving man in his 20s is among four new deaths reported Saturday in Dallas County.

Starting at 11 a.m. As of May 2, Dallas County has 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total case count to 3,899, including 110 deaths.

The three additional reported deaths include:

A Richardson man in his 70s who had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital.

A Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital.

A Mesquite man in his 90s who lived in a long-term care facility.

"All of this points to the need to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the local health department and avoid crowds, maintain a distance of six feet at all times and use a cloth cover when visiting businesses, using public transport or with people outside your home. Before the Governor's Order opened more businesses, medical models had focused on the coming days as our peak with the expected casualties in mid-May. Increased activity makes this more difficult to accomplish, but it's still possible if we all make smart decisions and follow the advice of scientists who have spent their adult lives preparing for this moment, "said Dallas Clay County Judge. Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.