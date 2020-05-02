Internal Linebackers – Up News Info

At the end of the 2019 soccer season, Nate Landman took time to contemplate his future.

The prominent Colorado linebacker considered entering the NFL Draft, but ultimately decided to stay in Boulder for his senior season.

