Internal Linebackers – Up News Info

At the end of the 2019 soccer season, Nate Landman took time to contemplate his future.

The prominent Colorado linebacker considered entering the NFL Draft, but ultimately decided to stay in Boulder for his senior season.

"At the end of the day, we thought the best option for me was to go back and improve my draft stock this year," Landman said this winter. "I also feel like I have some unfinished business at CU."

Concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus have created uncertainty about the 2020 soccer season, but if the Buffaloes return to the field this year, Landman's decision to return will be monumental to the defense.

Although the sports have closed for the time being and orders to stay home have been issued across the country, CU continues to prepare for the season and Buffzone is anticipating every position group for the Buffs. In this installment, we look at internal linebackers, a position loaded with experience and talent.

Led by Landman, who was voted the All-Pac-12 first team by coaches last season, the Buffaloes return all of their internal linebackers.

Landman has started all 24 games in the past two years and has led the Buffs in tackles in both seasons. One of the best inside linebackers in the Pac-12, if not the country, Landman has also stepped forward as a team leader and arguably the heart and soul of CU's defense.

After posting 123 tackles in 2018, Landman racked up 137 last season, 68 more than anyone on the team. He finished with 112 solo tackles, ranking as the second best total of a season in CU history.

Recovering Landman for his senior year was important to the Buffs, but it's not a one-man show as linebacker.

His senior partner Akil Jones finally had a chance to make an impact last year and took advantage. After playing a total of 18 defensive snapshots during his first three years at Boulder, Jones became a starter midway through the 2019 season and finished fourth on the team with 61 tackles.

As the Buffs improved on defense in the second half of the season, it was the tandem of Landman and Jones in the middle. Jones had seven tackles at or behind the scrimmage line and was effective in putting pressure on the quarterback.

Now that they are both older adults, Landman and Jones plan to return as starters, which could give CU one of the best duos in the Pac-12.

However, young Jonathan Van Diest will drive the starting lineup. He started the 2019 season as a starter alongside Landman and started with seven tackles and a bag of sealing strip in the final minutes of a 52-31 victory against Colorado State. He had 19 tackles on the season.

Van Diest started the first five games, but a persistent ankle injury limited his effectiveness and paved the way for Jones to enter the field. Van Diest played 174 defensive snapshots, but only two in the past seven games. He played only on special teams during the second half of the season. Van Diest has dealt with injuries dating back to high school, but he is completely healthy and hopes to compete for a starting role.

None of the other inside linebackers came onto the field last year, at least defensively, but there is good talent in the group.

Junior Quinn Perry, a college student transferred last year, could compete for a top backup position now that he's gotten used to Division I football. Veterans Chase Newman and Ray Robinson have played on special teams, but hope to compete for time. in defence.

There are also high hopes for red-shirt freshmen Marvin Ham II and Alec Pell, who had a chance to get their feet wet with four games played on special teams last year, allowing them to preserve their red-shirt seasons. .

True freshman Mister Williams will join the mix when the Buffs return to campus. Although he may have to wait his turn, Williams had an exceptional preparation career and comes to CU as a three-star recruit.

With good young talents waiting in the wings, the Buffs could be in good shape as inside linebackers for years to come. For now, though, they have one of the best linebackers in the group-leading conference and some veteran experience to anchor the defense.

Here is an initial look at the projected inside linebackers for the 2020 season:

Position: internal linebackers

Seniors (2019 statistics): Akil Jones, 6 ft., 230 lbs. (6 starts, 429 hits, 61 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 QB pressures); Nate Landman, 6-3, 230 (12 starts, 785 snapshots, 137 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 TFLs, 4 QB pressures).

Juniors: Chase Newman, 6-2, 220 (9 games played on special teams); Quinn Perry, 6-2, 240 (1 game played on special teams); Jonathan Van Diest, 6-1, 235 (5 starts, 174 hits, 19 tackles, 1 bag); Devin Lynch, 6-0, 220 (by appointment).

Second year students: Ray Robinson, 6-2, 225 (11 games played on special teams).

Redshirt freshmen: Marvin Ham II, 6-1, 225 (4 games played on special teams); Alec Pell, 6-4, 240 (4 games played on special teams); Steele Dubar, 6-0, 205 (without appointment); Hayden Waters, 6-0, 220 (by appointment).

True freshmen: Mister Williams, 6-0, 230

Lost players: None.