Indians are losing Corey Kluber trade even harder

The trade seemed bizarre when it was announced last December: Corey Kluber, two-time American League winner Cy Young, and cash from the Indians to the Rangers for right-handed reliever Emmanuel Class and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr.

That return was considered extremely light at the time. Couldn't the Indians have gotten more from other teams hungry for pitchers like the Padres or Blue Jays?

Sure, there was room for rationalization: Kluber missed most of last season with forearms and oblique injuries and had a 5.80 ERA in seven starts; He has one year and a remaining option on his contract, but the Indians did not want to pay him in his decline phase; and Class was throwing 100 mph as a 21-year-old rookie last year.

Now, however, the Tribe will have no Class for most or all of the 2020 season, even if it takes place in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. This is because Class tested positive for PED (Boldenone, reportedly), earning an 80-day suspension on Friday from MLB. Under normal circumstances, Class would also not be eligible for the postseason game.

But let's go back for a minute. There was a good chance Class would not be ready on this year's opening day. He was dealing with a strain on his shoulder in spring training and hadn't been pitching on displays, as Cleveland.com noted. Who knows when he would have been healthy, anyway?

That means there was already a good chance that the launch portion of the return would not work for the Indians this year. The suspension now confirms it.

Add the fact that DeShields, 27, is primarily a platoon choice in center field, and the return is even more disappointing. He was a 0.8 fWAR player last year despite stealing 24 bases. He achieved just 72 wRC + in 408 plate appearances.

Again, this is what the Indians accepted for Kluber, who could do just an average or an ace in 34.

This deal could result in nothing in terms of WAR, but Cleveland, in theory, could / should be in a better position to win an exchange from his veteran ace, injury or not. Right now, the one he made is an L that is getting bigger.