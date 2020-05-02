Image: Getty

If the current season of Westworld It has taught us something, is that artificial intelligence is not everything it seems to be, both in the beginning and in the execution. I personally ended up with AI after seeing exactly half of 2004 I robot, And then I decided that the whole computer business acting of its own accord and overthrowing humanity really wasn't my thing. I'm sure some of you would like to point out that there are already computers running everything, and to that I say, I don't care! Let me live in my ignorance and once our AI Lords are ready to get away with it, I will gladly succumb to my destiny. Until then, I am not interested.

And, as if the growing fear of an army of sci-fi robots wasn't enough to try to ignore, now I've been faced with Jukebox, a particularly tasteless version of AI where the software produces new songs after receiving an artist, genre, and lyrics to analyze in advance.

On the first pass, Jukebox actually seems a little harmless, and maybe, dare I say it, fun. There are currently four categories of songs generated by IA in their website; Invisible lyrics, where AI generates song lyrics that has not previously seen, Re-interpretations, where the songs generated are "very different" from the original entry, Completions, where Jukebox listens 12 seconds of a song and then composes the rest, and Funny songs, where a song is translated in the style of a different artist than the one originally made.

There's a particularly poignant song in the Invisibles lyrics section that really spoke to me, where Jukebox wrote a Frank Sinatra-style Christmas song.

It's Christmas, and you know what that means, Oh it's time for the jacuzzi! As I light the tree, this year we will be in a bathtub, Oh it's time for the jacuzzi! It's Christmas, and you know what that means, It's time for the jacuzzi! Some people like to go skiing in the snow, But this is much better than that, So grab your bathrobe and meet me at the door Oh it's time for the jacuzzi!

Honestly, that's a Christmas message that I can understand. Being in a hot tub IS better than skiing, and also every time someone mentions a bathrobe, I'm absolutely on board. If this was where Jukebox stopped, I might have been willing to check out my preconceived notions of AI at the door and instead take ghosts.Frank Sinatra in his offer to meet him there. Unfortunately, I went ahead and found an imitationSong by Céline Dion in the Re-interpretations section that I can't hear.

I learned the truth at seventeen That love was meant for beauty queens And high school girls with fair skin smiles Who married young and then retired The valentines I never knew Friday nights charades of youth They spent on a more beautiful one At seventeen I learned the truth

Honestly, if I wanted to be attacked by emotionally devastating lyrics, I'd put it on the playlist I've curated specifically for that reason, drink a bottle of wine, and call it my normal Thursday. I certainly don't need to be spiritually gutted by AI lyrics too. Like, it's just me, or these Jukebox-Céline lyrics are weirdly moving? Later in the song, AI talks about staying home alone and "Inventing lovers on the phone", at that point I had to stop listening because it was enough.

G / O Media may receive a commission

As I said, I have already come to terms with the fact that someday I will probably be serving for pleasure of some kind of AI lord, assuming he survives the initial attack by the robot, which, to be honest, is not very likely for me. As such at least I would like to spend the rest of my days being emotionally manipulated by songs about being sad and single on my own terms, and not as dictated by a strange computer program that spits out letters that come too close to home. Nice try Jukeboxbut if someone is going to make me cry, I will be me