Idina Menzel, Shakira and Rebel Wilson among the stars participating in the second Disney Singalong special

This television special, scheduled for Mother's Day on May 10, will also feature performances by Halsey and the stars of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover.

Halsey, Shakira, Idina menzeland Rebel Wilson will lead the cast of artists who will participate in the second television special "Disney Family Singalong".

Set for America's Mother's Day on May 10, ABC bosses staged the event in a hurry after the original hour-long concert, which featured Beyonce Knowles, Ariana Grandeand Darren Criss, among others, singing their favorite Disney covers from their living rooms, kitchens and home studios, while isolating themselves.

The sequel will also team up again. "The Lion King (2019)"stars Seth Rogen, Billy Eichnerand Donald glover for a renewal of his song "Hakuna Matata".

Other highlights will include Menzel and Ben plattThe version of Halsey's "A Whole New World", "Part of Your World", and a version of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" sung by Rebel Wilson.