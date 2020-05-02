"I didn't use sexual harassment,quot; in Joe Biden's complaint – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Tara Reade, the former Senate staff member who alleges that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a Congressional staff office that did not explicitly charge him with sexual assault or harassment.

"I remember talking about how he wanted me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought she was pretty and made me feel uncomfortable," Reade said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. "I know I was too scared to write about sexual assault."

Reade said he described his problems with Biden, but "the main word I used, and I know I didn't use sexual harassment, I used,quot; uncomfortable. "And I remember,quot; retaliation. "

Reade described the report after the AP discovered additional transcripts and notes from his interviews with Reade last year in which he says he "flinched,quot; after going to the Senate personnel office. The AP interviewed Reade in 2019 after she accused Biden of an awkward and inappropriate touch. She did not file sexual assault charges against Biden until this year, when she became the alleged Democratic presidential candidate.

The existence of the Senate report has become a key element of the accusations against Biden, which he has flatly denied. Reade says he does not have a copy of the report, and Biden said Friday that he is not aware of a complaint against him. He asked the Senate and the National Archives to search their records to try to locate a Reade complaint.

But Reade suggests that even if the report does appear, he won't corroborate his assault allegations because he decided not to detail them at the time.

According to a transcript of his 2019 interview with the AP, Reade said, "They have this counseling office or something, and I think I went in there once, but then I was cowed." She made a similar statement in a second interview with AP that same day, according to the interview's written notes.

On Friday, Reade said he was referring to "cowering,quot; by failing to make full accusations of harassment or assault against Biden. In multiple interviews with the AP on Friday, Reade insisted that he filed an "admission form,quot; at the Senate personnel office, which included his contact information, the office he worked for, and some general details of his problems with Biden. .

Reade was one of eight women who showed up last year with allegations that Biden made them uncomfortable with inappropriate displays of affection. Biden acknowledged the complaints and promised to be "more aware of respecting personal space in the future."

During one of the April 2019 interviews with the AP, he said Biden rubbed his shoulders and neck and played with his hair. She said an assistant to Biden's Senate office asked her to dress more conservatively and said "don't be so sexy."

She said of Biden: "I wasn't afraid of him, that he would take me to a room or something. It wasn't that kind of environment."

The AP reviewed notes from her 2019 interviews with Reade after she appeared in March on sexual assault allegations against Biden. But journalists discovered an additional transcript and notes from those interviews on Friday.

A recording of one of the interviews was removed before Reade emerged in 2020 with new allegations against Biden, in accordance with the journalist's standard practice of disposing of old interviews. A part of that interview was also videotaped, but not the part where she spoke of having "cowed."

The AP declined to release details of the 2019 interviews at the time because journalists were unable to corroborate their allegations, and aspects of their history contradicted other reports.

In recent weeks, Reade told the AP and other news organizations that Biden sexually assaulted her, pushing her against a wall in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in 1993, groping and penetrating with his fingers. She says she was fired from Biden's office after filing a complaint with the Senate alleging harassment.

The indictment has affected Biden's presidential campaign, sparking anxiety among Democrats. Republicans have accused Biden's supporters of hypocrisy, arguing that they have been quick to believe that women have accused President Donald Trump and other conservatives of aggression. Trump has faced multiple allegations of assault and harassment, all of which he denies.

Reade says she was reluctant to share details of the assault during her initial conversations with journalists more than a year ago because she was afraid of the backlash and was still accepting what happened to her.

Two of Reade's associates publicly said last week that Reade had conversations with them and said they corroborated aspects of their allegation. One, a former neighbor, said Reade told him about the alleged assault a few years after Reade said it happened. The other, a former co-worker, said Reade told her that she had been sexually harassed by her boss during her previous job in Washington.

The AP also spoke to two other people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect the privacy of their families, who said Reade had told them about aspects of his allegations against Biden years ago.

A friend, who knew Reade in 1993, said Reade told them about the alleged assault when it happened. The second friend met Reade more than a decade after the alleged incident and confirmed that Reade had a conversation with the friend in 2007 or 2008 about Biden's sexual harassment while working in his Senate office.

___

Thompson reported from the city of Nevada, California.