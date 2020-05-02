How Lily Allen found love with David Harbor after intense distress

The daughter of an actor and film producer who separated when she was 4 years old, Iily Allen He found success at an early age as a singer in his native England and that soon translated into international fame. Her first album, 2006 Ok still, sold nearly 3 million copies and was nominated for a Grammy. Four of his songs have been named BMI Pop Song of the Year.

He was also married in 2011 and had two daughters, whom he adores.

But for a time, Allen could only sing about her smile.

As he spoke in his 2018 memoirs, My thoughts exactly, the singer, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today with her children and her charming actor boyfriend David Harbor“She wasn't always sure she was going to be able to recover from her persecution, in part as a result of a tragic fate (being sexually assaulted; giving birth to a dead son prematurely), while she attributed it to others. their own "self-destructive,quot; behavior.