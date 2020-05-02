How Lily Allen found love with David Harbor after intense distress

James Devaney / Getty Images
The daughter of an actor and film producer who separated when she was 4 years old, Iily Allen He found success at an early age as a singer in his native England and that soon translated into international fame. Her first album, 2006 Ok still, sold nearly 3 million copies and was nominated for a Grammy. Four of his songs have been named BMI Pop Song of the Year.
He was also married in 2011 and had two daughters, whom he adores.
But for a time, Allen could only sing about her smile.
As he spoke in his 2018 memoirs, My thoughts exactly, the singer, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today with her children and her charming actor boyfriend David Harbor“She wasn't always sure she was going to be able to recover from her persecution, in part as a result of a tragic fate (being sexually assaulted; giving birth to a dead son prematurely), while she attributed it to others. their own "self-destructive,quot; behavior.
"Like most women I know, I juggle: job, children, family, money, running a house, running my own boat," Allen wrote. "But I haven't always done it. I've screwed up a good deal. I can be screwed. You'll see."
It sounds painfully normal, if you put it that way, but the problem in her case involved self-medicating with substances (she doesn't consider herself an alcoholic or recovering addict, but acknowledges that she suffers from depression) and tries to fill a void with paid female chaperones while on the go. on tour and still married.
The breakup of her four-year marriage to Sam Cooper was painful, but they eventually ended up being friends, and the two shared custody of their daughters. Ethel May and Marnie Rose. It was another trauma in her life, experiencing sexual harassment in the music business, being bullied and humiliated by the press, dealing with a stalker for seven years, that broke her heart.
The fetal death of her son, George, after she contracted a viral infection when she was 6 months pregnant, left her with PTSD.
"It was horrible and something I would not want for my worst enemy," he said. Sun on sunday in 2014. "It's something I haven't dealt with yet … But it's not something you get over."
But instead of dealing with it, she continued to run away from him, which led to much of the self-destructive behavior she referred to in her book.
"I am writing this so that if I died today, my daughters can learn from my mistakes, and so that any information they can find about me … there is a black and white version that will not be altered in the count. F – k, I'm writing this so I can learn from my mistakes. "
Ultimately, he felt that he really couldn't move forward without recounting his experiences as he thought fit, if not necessarily linearly or truly journalistically. Solving things in her head and putting them on paper left her more open to future possibilities than she had been in a while.
"I felt that to move into this new period of my life I needed everyone to know what is going on," he explained to E! News & # 39; Melanie Bromley in 2018. "… I wrote the book in a period of time when my marriage had fallen apart. Most of the friends I had were friends (of Sam) and I isolated myself. I really didn't have That's a lot of people to talk to. The book became my friend. "
When asked if he felt safer at the end of the book, Allen replied, "I don't know if I feel safer. I just have a better sense of myself. I'm a little clearer about what my job is and who I am …
"Fame is great, but if that's what you want, try to find out more about yourself before you get there, because if you don't have a strong sense of yourself when everyone else suddenly has opinions about you, that can be a hard."
When I was dating Dan London …MC Meridian DanAnd he said he was in "a good place,quot;, but that relationship failed in late 2018 after about three years of dating. The second relationship, her marriage to Sam being the other, fell apart while on tour.
Allen had not been playing with the escorts, as he had a few years earlier, Allen noted. "But I think people handle touring and other things differently," she said on Elizabeth Day & # 39; s. How to fail podcast "And I am a true homebody: I love home comforts and I love my children and I love routine and so being pulled out of it and being on the tour bus in the middle of nowhere without that soundboard and that person to talk every day, I missed a lot. "
However, there was a silver lining.
"I am single for the first time since I was 15 years old," she told Day. We have been apart for about three weeks. It's only been bad news after bad news after bad news, and I think the fact that I haven't called him up and said, 'Hey, do you want to come hug me?' It means it's great for me, because normally when things get tough, I need to have someone around to share those problems. So the fact that I'm dealing with everything on my own, I'm growing. "
As it turned out, she was not alone for long.
Last August, he caught a performance by Lehman's trilogy at the Piccadilly Theater in London with David Harbor, a bit out of the New York native.
A few more sightings, as well as their assistance to Saturday night live after the party when the Strange things The star organized in October basically confirmed they were dating, and Harbor put the icing on the cake by posting a screenshot to Instagram of a tabloid story that said Allen seemed "depressed,quot; making "a rare appearance,quot; without his boyfriend. of the headlines she loves) and joking in the caption: "It seems like SOMEONE had to walk the block alone because it reeks of deadly kombat. #crybaby."
They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards in January and naturally are currently practicing self-isolation alongside Marnie and Edith.
Allen threw Harbor a 45th birthday party at his home last month with cake and dinosaur-head toothpick cupcakes. He started celebrating his 35th Saturday a couple of days earlier with a box of red roses Venus by Fleur, with an L made of white roses in the middle of the arrangement.
But a birthday isn't the only thing Allen celebrates these days.
"9 months sober today!" He shared Tuesday. "And the beginning of an ab is showing up. Very pleased. However, I still can't make my bed."
Self-deprecation: intact. Everything else: better than ever.
