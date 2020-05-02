Houston police officer killed, another injured in helicopter crash – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Houston police say one officer was killed and another remains in critical condition after a helicopter crash early Saturday morning.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the helicopter was carrying a pilot and tactical flight officer when it crashed in an apartment complex in North Houston around 2 a.m. May 2.

Police said tactical flight officer Jason Knox died later, and the pilot underwent surgery and that they hoped he would survive. No one on earth was injured.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Acevedo said the helicopter was called in to help search for bodies in a nearby swamp, prompted by a suggestion that may have been "false."

Since then, the department has released the following statement: