Hilarie Burton's sexual harassment tests affect her upbringing

The student of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; He explains how the experience of sexual harassment in his previous show impacted the way he raises his children in hopes of empowering them.

Hilarie burtonExperiences of sexual harassment have influenced the values ​​she instilled in her daughter.

First "One Tree Hill"Star shares her husband, Gus, 10, and daughter George Virginia, two,"The Walking Dead"star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In his new memory, "Rural newspapers"The actress writes about being taken advantage of while working on the show, and told People that her negative experiences definitely had an effect on her parenting techniques.

"She will never be complacent," Hilarie insisted. "If my daughter tells someone to fuck off, amazing. I wish I would have had the ability to do it."

Hilarie had just turned 21 when she was cast in the coming-of-age drama series in 2003, and speaking of her time on the show, she reflected, "There was a lot of good. But there was also a bad."

The star has accused showrunner Mark Schwahn to "fix" her, touch her inappropriately, and kiss her against her will. However, she did not speak at the time because "they told me that if you speak, your career is over … you will be labeled problematic."

She explained, "I didn't say anything for a decade. And as a result of that, people were abused after me. The guilt that comes with it is really difficult."

While Schwahn has never commented on the allegations, he was later fired as a showrunner for "The real ones"in 2017 after new accusations against him.

"The Rural Diaries" will be released on May 5, 2020.