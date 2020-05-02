High-tech company looking for engineers in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Supply chain solutions company Dematic is based in North Texas and need dozens of new employees.

Gabe Gallina, Dematic Operations Manager, says they specialize in high technology and are looking for engineers.

"Part of our industry includes robotics, automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval systems, conveyors, high-speed sorting. Anything to do with a package or product movement, "said Gallina." We currently have engineering positions. Electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, software engineering, we also have project management positions. "

While the immediate need is for mid-level engineers and positions, Gallina says they have a wide range of jobs available not just in Texas but around the world.

The jobs are full-time and permanent and include all benefits.

