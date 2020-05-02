High schools send hundreds of personalized "congratulations,quot; posters to the class of 2020 in Alameda – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (KPIX) – Even though there are no high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in Alameda, people still honored these graduates in a special way.

Forgive the cliché, but it is a sign of the times, many signs, throughout Alameda.

"Every student in the Alameda Unified School District, every senior, received a sign and the sign had their name and their school and their school colors," says Encinal High School teacher Kevin Gorham, who helped organize the celebration. .

More than 700 congratulatory posters were distributed.

Encinal senior Jaden Taylor is happy to get attention.

"Obviously, I prefer to walk a stage in my cap and gown, but that can't happen right now, so anything is better than nothing and personally makes a difference, so I appreciate that," says Taylor.

City people approve, says Christina Liebig, "and who doesn't want that little 'I'm special' with a sign with my name on it?"

Crosstown rivals Alameda High School signs with its mascot, "The Hornet."

Kylee Kelly just received hers.

"It was just dropped off in front of my house, um, yeah, I'm really excited to get it," says Kelly.

While Alameda has many signs telling you not to come into my house, how to vote, or even how to drive, these new greeting posters seem to be appreciated by everyone.