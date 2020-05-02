Here's why you can hear extra noise and see dust flying late at night

Coloradons across the Front Range and throughout the north and south of the state may notice an increase in noise and dust Monday, courtesy of the Army.

The Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, part of the Special Operations Aviation Command, will conduct noise-generating training beginning Monday through May 14 throughout the Front Range, the Army announced Saturday in a Press release.

Greater noise and dust can be expected in the afternoons and at night, according to the statement.

The training helps student pilots and other crew members train in desert and mountain environments should they be called up for service around the world, the Army said.

Noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Office of Public Affairs at 719-526-9849.

For more information, the public is encouraged to call the Fort Carson Office of Public Affairs at 719-526-4143 or 719-526-7525. After hours, call the Fort Carson Operations Center 24 hours a day at 719-526-5500 and ask for the on-duty public affairs officer.