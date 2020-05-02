Here's why Carrie Underwood has to turn down Florida Georgia Line's offer to collaborate

WENN

During an appearance on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown show, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley admit to having reached out to hitmaker & # 39; Cry Pretty & # 39; to make a song together.

Carrie Underwood had to transmit a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line Because her schedule was already full when the duo invited her to the recording studio.

Bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley They haven't been shy about their desire to work with the country's superstar, and they even sent out a public appeal via social media in February.

"Whether you know it or not, we are big fans of you and we have always wanted to make a song with you," they posted on Twitter.

Referring to a track they had created with the singer / songwriter Julia Michaels, "Cruise" hit makers continued, "We'd really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song. We think it would be a massive collaboration. We'd love to send it to you."

The couple continued to preview the tune, hoping Carrie would be shown the Twitter plea, explaining, "We don't have her email or phone number, so let's play around a bit."

Carrie did not respond publicly at the time, but Hubbard and Kelley have revealed that she approached the track.

"They turned us down in that case," Hubbard explained during a recent appearance on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown chart.

"You don't win all of them. I guess she didn't like it as much as we do, but it's okay," he joked.

Hubbard then shared the real reason behind the failed collaboration request: "I think she said she was amazing and she would love it, but she was near her book tour launch, and therefore she was very busy and didn't really I had time, "he recalled. "But who knows, who knows where it will go. Now it's just an open game."

Carrie released her self-help book "Find Your Way: Honor Your Body, Feed Your Soul, and Get Strengthened by Fit52's Life" in early March.