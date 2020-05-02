Here's Dharmendra and Hema Malini's message to their fans on their wedding anniversary today

Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrate their wedding anniversary today. Her daughter Esha Deol turned to social media to wish her parents on her special day. Not only the daughter, but netizens also showered the couple with their most sincere wishes and Hema Malini thanked all the fans for their wishes.

Sharing some happy photos of the couple, Esha wrote: “Happy wedding anniversary from my dear parents! My mom and dad love you both sooooo much and pray to God that he bless you both with infinite years of union, love, happiness and the best of health! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam I love you, Esha, Bharat, Radhya and Miu. "

Hemaji also shared a photo with her husband, Dharmendra captioning it: “Dharam ji and I thank everyone who wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings and good wishes that have always been with us all these years. "

Dharmendra is at her country house and Hema Malini is at her residence in Mumbai during the ongoing blockade.

We wish the perennial couple a happy wedding anniversary!