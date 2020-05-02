Here is the David Beckham test noted in the Department of Love and Family

Happy Birthday to David Beckham!
What good things cannot be said about this jewel of a man? The British footballer, father of four children and husband of the fashion designer. Victoria Beckham Today he is 45 years old and we will take any excuse to profess our love and admiration for the Beckham family.
In fact, it just feels appropriate to take a trip down memory lane and see how this beautiful family was born!
The footballer and Spice girls The singer met at a soccer game and dated for about a year before announcing his engagement in 1998. More than a year later, his oldest son Brooklyn beckham born.
The couple would then say "Yes, I do,quot; at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Talk about a fairy tale!
Much has changed over the years for the family with the arrival of three more children and Victoria shifting gears to create her namesake fashion empire. But one thing that hasn't changed about the birthday boy is that he's a real family man.
David is also a proud father of Romeo, cross and Harper Beckham And from what we can tell from her Instagram, fun and love are endless at Beckham's house!
Whether it's weddings, soccer games, or being a front row at Fashion Week, the family of four is always on the go.
For more visuals of #couplegoals and a full rewind of the David and Victoria romance, scroll below!
ChinaFotoPress / ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
They do!
In 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham They exchanged vows in a castle on the outskirts of Dublin. Exclusive photos were sold to OK! Magazine for an undisclosed sum, but the couple frequently shared memories of weddings on their anniversaries.
David M. Benett / Getty Images for the Victoria and Albert Museum
Red Carpet Pros
Sparks immediately flew between the couple.
"Total love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my (phone) number on many other things in case I lost it," Victoria shared with Elle.
John Shearer / WireImage
Sporty and elegant
He is a world famous soccer player. She is a member of the Spice girls and fashion designer. Together, they always ring cameras when they appear on red carpets, like the 2008 ESPY Awards.
LEON NEAL / AFP / Getty Images
Spice up our lives
The couple share four children together, including Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cross beckham.
As the children grew in public view, both mom and dad always made family nights a priority, like the premiere of the musical Spice Girls. Live forever in central London on December 11, 2012.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Date Nights Done Well
Despite four children at home, this couple always has time for a date night. Step back to the 2014 Met Gala when the couple appeared as the perfect couple.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
Couple's goals
"Happy anniversary to an amazing wife, mom and strong businesswoman," shared David in July 2017 as he celebrated his 18th anniversary.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
And the award goes to …
From holidays and birthdays to award shows and anniversaries, these two make it a habit to celebrate life on and off social media. "I love you very much @davidbeckham x Thank you for making my birthday so special x The perfect day! The 6 of us together x kisses x,quot;, Victoria previously shared on her 2018 birthday.
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images
Dynamic duo
"We always take time as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the designer once told Grazia. "We love, care, and are strong as partners and parents."
Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage
Proud family
"We are a strong family unit. We have strong parents," David previously told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island records. "We were raised with the right values."
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Edgy fashion
In January 2018, the couple showed their love for fashion while attending a Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Danny Lawson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Royal guests
While Prince harry and Meghan Markle It received a lot of attention during the royal wedding, two famous guests also got attention for all the right reasons.
Matt Crossick / PA Wire
Making a legacy
Seeing the Beckhams grow over the decades has been a joy, even seeing Brooklyn join her father in GQ & # 39; s Men of the Year Awards, where the two were practically twinning in their bespoke suits.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Fashion fam
Victoria is known for her glamor fashion; in fact, that's why the fashionista received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! Awards chosen by the people. Perhaps seeing the family at events like Paris Fashion Week in 2020 makes perfect sense.
While we're in a festive mood, check out all the Taurus celebrities celebrating a birthday this month.
%MINIFYHTML9f7d4af5387ebe0aae2873f2fae1736a12%%MINIFYHTML9f7d4af5387ebe0aae2873f2fae1736a13%