Home Entertainment Here is the David Beckham test noted in the Department of Love...

Here is the David Beckham test noted in the Department of Love and Family

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>David Beckham kept a train ticket that Victoria used to give her number
Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Happy Birthday to David Beckham!

What good things cannot be said about this jewel of a man? The British footballer, father of four children and husband of the fashion designer. Victoria Beckham Today he is 45 years old and we will take any excuse to profess our love and admiration for the Beckham family.

In fact, it just feels appropriate to take a trip down memory lane and see how this beautiful family was born!

The footballer and Spice girls The singer met at a soccer game and dated for about a year before announcing his engagement in 1998. More than a year later, his oldest son Brooklyn beckham born.

The couple would then say "Yes, I do,quot; at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Talk about a fairy tale!

Much has changed over the years for the family with the arrival of three more children and Victoria shifting gears to create her namesake fashion empire. But one thing that hasn't changed about the birthday boy is that he's a real family man.

David is also a proud father of Romeo, cross and Harper Beckham And from what we can tell from her Instagram, fun and love are endless at Beckham's house!

Whether it's weddings, soccer games, or being a front row at Fashion Week, the family of four is always on the go.

For more visuals of #couplegoals and a full rewind of the David and Victoria romance, scroll below!

ChinaFotoPress / ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

They do!

In 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham They exchanged vows in a castle on the outskirts of Dublin. Exclusive photos were sold to OK! Magazine for an undisclosed sum, but the couple frequently shared memories of weddings on their anniversaries.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David M. Benett / Getty Images for the Victoria and Albert Museum

Red Carpet Pros

Sparks immediately flew between the couple.

"Total love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my (phone) number on many other things in case I lost it," Victoria shared with Elle.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

John Shearer / WireImage

Sporty and elegant

He is a world famous soccer player. She is a member of the Spice girls and fashion designer. Together, they always ring cameras when they appear on red carpets, like the 2008 ESPY Awards.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn

LEON NEAL / AFP / Getty Images

Spice up our lives

The couple share four children together, including Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cross beckham.

As the children grew in public view, both mom and dad always made family nights a priority, like the premiere of the musical Spice Girls. Live forever in central London on December 11, 2012.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Date Nights Done Well

Despite four children at home, this couple always has time for a date night. Step back to the 2014 Met Gala when the couple appeared as the perfect couple.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Couple's goals

"Happy anniversary to an amazing wife, mom and strong businesswoman," shared David in July 2017 as he celebrated his 18th anniversary.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And the award goes to …

From holidays and birthdays to award shows and anniversaries, these two make it a habit to celebrate life on and off social media. "I love you very much @davidbeckham x Thank you for making my birthday so special x The perfect day! The 6 of us together x kisses x,quot;, Victoria previously shared on her 2018 birthday.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, British Fashion Awards

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Dynamic duo

"We always take time as a couple and as a family. David and I have nothing to prove," the designer once told Grazia. "We love, care, and are strong as partners and parents."

Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham

Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage

Proud family

"We are a strong family unit. We have strong parents," David previously told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island records. "We were raised with the right values."

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Edgy fashion

In January 2018, the couple showed their love for fashion while attending a Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Royal Wedding, Interior Chapel

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Royal guests

While Prince harry and Meghan Markle It received a lot of attention during the royal wedding, two famous guests also got attention for all the right reasons.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Matt Crossick / PA Wire

Making a legacy

Seeing the Beckhams grow over the decades has been a joy, even seeing Brooklyn join her father in GQ & # 39; s Men of the Year Awards, where the two were practically twinning in their bespoke suits.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Paris Fashion Week 2020

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Fashion fam

Victoria is known for her glamor fashion; in fact, that's why the fashionista received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! Awards chosen by the people. Perhaps seeing the family at events like Paris Fashion Week in 2020 makes perfect sense.

While we're in a festive mood, check out all the Taurus celebrities celebrating a birthday this month.

%MINIFYHTML9f7d4af5387ebe0aae2873f2fae1736a12%%MINIFYHTML9f7d4af5387ebe0aae2873f2fae1736a13%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©