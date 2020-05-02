Here is the David Beckham test noted in the Department of Love and Family

Happy Birthday to David Beckham!

What good things cannot be said about this jewel of a man? The British footballer, father of four children and husband of the fashion designer. Victoria Beckham Today he is 45 years old and we will take any excuse to profess our love and admiration for the Beckham family.

In fact, it just feels appropriate to take a trip down memory lane and see how this beautiful family was born!

The footballer and Spice girls The singer met at a soccer game and dated for about a year before announcing his engagement in 1998. More than a year later, his oldest son Brooklyn beckham born.

The couple would then say "Yes, I do,quot; at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Talk about a fairy tale!

Much has changed over the years for the family with the arrival of three more children and Victoria shifting gears to create her namesake fashion empire. But one thing that hasn't changed about the birthday boy is that he's a real family man.