Here are the cutest photos of the kids from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

With countless worthy candidates, it's hard to say that any celebrity offspring has really cornered the market in Instagram cuteness.
At almost 18 months, Kaavia James Union Wade he's already serving over a million followers on a regular basis (though we'll credit mom and dad with his literal laugh captions). DJ Khaledthe sons of Asahd Khaled, 3 and 3 months old Aalam Khaled deliver the main keys to living our best lives. Pink8 year old crew Willow Hart and 3 years old Jameson Hart"It seems like a fun place and few groups evoke more,quot;awwwwww"I know Kris JennerThe 10 ridiculously photogenic grandchildren.
But there is a duo that we would bet that is responsible for more cases of baby fever than any other because we simply challenge you not to smile when looking at a photo of Luna Stephens and his little brother Miles Stephens. (The only Legend-Teigen clan members who have clung to Dad's given last name.)
We are not entirely sure if it is the fact that Miles is a small version of his father, John Legend or Luna's withering glances that make it seem entirely likely that she will follow Mom Chrissy TeigenThe footsteps of It could also be his adorably rebellious curls, the ability to force it for the cameras or the full cheese smiles.
Or Chrissy quotes that make us want to volunteer as a tribute every time they need a babysitter.
"They have a lot of attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun he is having fun. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening to him quickly too, but Luna is like that. A fun steakhouse." the cookbook author told E! News from last year. "I love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the strange sentences that come out of her mouth. We're like, 'Where did you get that from?' It's so much fun It's a surprise every day. "
And while we wouldn't kick any Hollywood kids out of our Instagram feed (please, we're not animals), we just can't get enough of the 4 year old daughter and her almost 2 year old sister. In honor of the National Day of Brothers and Sisters, which should not be confused with the most striking Brothers' Day in April, let us present our case.
Warning: parenting is not always as adorable as these images make appear.
