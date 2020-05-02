Here are the cutest photos of the kids from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

With countless worthy candidates, it's hard to say that any celebrity offspring has really cornered the market in Instagram cuteness.

At almost 18 months, Kaavia James Union Wade he's already serving over a million followers on a regular basis (though we'll credit mom and dad with his literal laugh captions). DJ Khaledthe sons of Asahd Khaled, 3 and 3 months old Aalam Khaled deliver the main keys to living our best lives. Pink8 year old crew Willow Hart and 3 years old Jameson Hart"It seems like a fun place and few groups evoke more,quot;awwwwww"I know Kris JennerThe 10 ridiculously photogenic grandchildren.

But there is a duo that we would bet that is responsible for more cases of baby fever than any other because we simply challenge you not to smile when looking at a photo of Luna Stephens and his little brother Miles Stephens. (The only Legend-Teigen clan members who have clung to Dad's given last name.)