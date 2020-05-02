Here are some of the dumbest myths about the coronavirus: BGR

There are still many things we don't know about the COVID-19 coronavirus, which continues to infect (and kill) an increasing number of people worldwide. To date, more than 3.2 million people have tested positive for the virus, which has also killed more than 233,000.

Unfortunately, what is also spreading along with the virus are dangerous myths, misinformation, and conspiracy theories about it.

What's more, the sad thing about some of these myths is that no matter how many times they are debunked, people cling to them anyway. We've looked at some of this before, like the misconception that masks prevent you from getting infected (they don't) and that the virus is basically a stronger version of the flu (no, no, no). To be fair, since it was a novel coronavirus that none of us had ever seen before, everyone was learning about it in real time, which meant, among other things, that health professionals were, too, and sometimes issued Orientation at first turned out to be correct medium or had to be completely changed.

However, here are some popular but stupid myths about the COVID-19 coronavirus that continue to proliferate:

No, vodka and whiskey will not "kill,quot; the virus

A few weeks ago, hundreds of people in Iran died after trying a strange idea they found on social media that they believed would be a remedy for the virus. That report from the Associated Press It points to some 700 people who have died in recent weeks as a result of trying to get rid of the virus (or prevent it) with alcohol, said Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Ninth Hospital. an e-mail to CNBC It really doesn't make sense for people to try.

"Alcohol kills the virus," said Leong. "But at very high concentrations that will scald … the lining of the mouth, nose and throat. You certainly kill the virus but you also kill yourself. "

Leong and other experts continue to emphasize a tried and true method that will kill the virus without having to drink to death – just wash your hands. Also, do it several times a day. Why would people skip that one and go straight to alcohol poisoning?

If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds without coughing, you don't have the virus

This one has been spreading for a while, and I certainly heard it from the beginning. People on Facebook and Twitter have helped popularize this myth, which is supposedly a way for you to quickly self-check if you're okay and don't have the virus. Here's Dr. Faheem Younus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, to debunk this:

Myth # 3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don't have COVID. Incorrect: Most young coronavirus patients will be able to hold their breath for much longer than 10 seconds. And many old people without the virus will not be able to do it. – Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

According to the World Health Organization, “The best way to confirm if you have the virus-producing COVID-19 disease is with a laboratory test. You can't confirm it with this breathing exercise, which can even be dangerous. "

5G networks are causing the virus

Health experts are unanimous: This virus is usually spread by exhaling or expelling drops through a cough or sneeze. The virus can temporarily live on surfaces that people then touch and become infected after touching their faces. And yet, somehow, this was transformed into the belief that 5G mobile networks and their related infrastructure are somehow responsible for causing the virus. So in recent weeks, cell towers in the UK have been on fire, while this myth has also spread rapidly on Facebook.

According to the WHO, viruses cannot travel through mobile networks or radio waves.

"The virus is extremely cunning and has exceeded all expectations of other viral infections, but they have not learned the ability to teleport through electrical cables, and they certainly are not true electromagnetic waves through 5G," said Leong.

Image Source: Peter Foley / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock