Greenhouse Academy star Chris O & # 39; Neal is arrested by Hit & Run

Netflix star Chris O & # 39; Neal has been charged with a felony for drunk driving, E! The news has confirmed.

According to the documents obtained by E! News, the 26-year-old actor was arrested on Friday, May 1 in San Fernando Valley, California. His total bail amount totaled $ 100,000.

TMZ He also reported that Netflix Greenhouse Academy The actor was arrested after leaving the crime scene. Furthermore, the police also say TMZ They allegedly received calls to 911 and responded to the crime scene by following the tire tracks on O & # 39; Neal's car that led them to where the actor was parked.

Citing police sources, the publication reported that O & # 39; Neal underwent a sobriety test and "exceeded the legal limit." He was later arrested for "felony hit and run and felony DU.I."

ME! News has contacted the O & # 39; Neal representative for comment.

The actor has also appeared in Raven's Touch, You gotta see This, Fraud, How to rock and 5th Ward The Series.