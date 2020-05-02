Greenhouse Academy Chris O'Neal Arrested on DUI Charges

A new report from Just Jared, via TMZ, revealed that authorities detained Chris O’Neal, the Netflix star. Greenhouse Academy. He reportedly hit two cars and wounded one person.

TMZ was the first to report the accident in which Chris was driving in the San Fernando Valley last Friday and ran into two different cars. One of the passengers was injured, but O & # 39; Neal managed to escape the crime scene.

After two different phone calls to the police, authorities arrived at the scene and then found Chris following in his footsteps. When he was finally arrested, he was arrested for a felony, beaten and fled. The occupant was reportedly slightly injured.

This would not be the first time that a celebrity got into trouble with the authorities for a hit and run. Earlier this year, Todd Malm reported on the prosecutor's demand that Dina Lohan serve time and probation due to her Long Island accident.

As previously reported, Dina Lohan was in Nassau County in January, where her attorney, Mark Jay Heller, requested a conference to discuss some comprehensive features of the case. Assistant District Attorney at the time, Alexandra Wolff, claimed that she was seeking 6 months in jail and 5 years probation for Dina.

When Lohan left the courthouse, he ignored all of the journalists' questions, but asked a journalist if they were okay when they tripped and fell. Followers of the case know that Lohan was accused of fleeing the crime scene where she ran into a Mercedes-Benz at Merrick Mall.

After the luxury vehicle operator followed her home, Dina stumbled in front of the police who then arrested her. Dina failed to comply with the police order for a sobriety test and was subsequently slapped with a DWI felony.

Lohan has struggled with authorities due to driving incidents multiple times in recent years, including in 2014.



