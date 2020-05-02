Grand Prairie ISD names lonely finalist to succeed superintendent who died after motorcycle accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees named Linda Ellis as the only finalist in her search for a new superintendent.

Ellis currently serves as the Acting District Superintendent and has worked in public education for 26 years.

Ellis will become the permanent replacement for Dr. Susan Hull, who died after she was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident while on vacation in Arizona in July 2019.

Hull, 60, was said to be an experienced motorcyclist and to often share photos of his Harley on social media.

Dr. Hull was a Texas educator for 39 years, serving as a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent, the school district said.

She was in her 12th year as Superintendent of Grand Prairie ISD.

His future successor, Ellis, has a Bachelor of Science from East Texas State University and a Master of Education from Texas A,amp;M Commerce.

"Em. Ellis has done a tremendous job leading our District through two major events," said School Board President Burke Hall. "His leadership has been a stable presence in the wake of the loss of Dr. Hull and again with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our schools. We believe it will advance the GPISD vision and lead us to the next great chapter of the Grand Prairie Schools. "

Ellis has held various positions in the District, including classroom teacher, GT K-12 facilitator, administrative intern, assistant principal (elementary and secondary), principal, curriculum director, executive director, and assistant superintendent.

Prior to being named Interim Superintendent, she served as Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning with oversight of the core curriculum, dyslexia services, special education, bilingual education, languages ​​other than English, Response to Intervention, section 504, STEM education and advanced academics.

"I appreciate the faith that our Board of Trustees has placed in me," said Ms. Ellis. “It is an honor to work with the best educators – and the best Board – in the state of Texas. Together, with students, parents, and our community at large, we can meet any challenge head-on. I look forward to the great things this district has in store for us. ”

In accordance with state law, the school board must wait 21 days before offering you a contract. If hired, she will be the second female superintendent in the district's history.