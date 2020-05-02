Gigi Hadid reveals her greatest pregnancy wish after confirming that she is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

It has been a great week for Gigi Hadid. After the supermodel turned 25 on April 23, it was revealed that she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Hadid confirmed the news during an appearance on Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon this week, and she also talked about her increased craving for pregnancy.

The Victoria's Secret model told Fallon that she celebrated her 25th birthday with breakfast and dinner. In the morning, Hadid says his family took a bagel cake out of everything, which "blew his mind."

“My craving has been all bagels. I eat a bun all day. I was already so excited that my birthday cake was all a bagel, ”Hadid said. “I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake! I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just the quarantined emotions, but I cried every five minutes for, like, an hour every time I thought about how Buddy made my cake. "

TMZ He was the first to deliver the news that Hadid and Malik expected. Hadid admitted that she wishes she and Malik could have announced their pregnancy in their own way, but they are finally excited and happy.

Hadid explained that being pregnant right now while she was in quarantine with her family, including Malik, at her ranch in Pennsylvania has actually been a positive thing because she and Malik can focus on the pregnancy and be in the moment rather than dealing with their busy careers.

Hadid and Malik rekindled their romance four months ago, after having been on and off for years. A source said at the time that Hadid and Malike are "so in love," and that she always wanted to start a family with the former One Direction singer.

Another source claims that Hadid was trying to keep her pregnancy "discreet,quot; before the news leaked. Now that everyone knows it, Hadid is excited to be a mother and "very happy to be pregnant," says the source.

The best part for Gigi Hadid, the source claims, is that she is "embarking on this new journey of motherhood,quot; with Zayn Malik at her side.



