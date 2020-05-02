"Get Out With Your Pets,quot;: Animal Humane Society Animal Walk continues virtually amid pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info

Typically, thousands of people fill Theodore Wirth Park the first weekend of May to participate in the Animal Humane Society Animal Walk.

However, in the era of COVID-19 and social estrangement, AHS had to be a bit creative. So this year, the whole walk was virtual.

AHS Executive Director Janelle Dixon found it difficult to drive in the parking lot where the event normally takes place.

“While driving, it was strange. It usually leads to chaos, or organized chaos with so many people. And it was kind of sad driving today, ”said Dixon.

So even though thousands of people couldn't go out and celebrate with Dixon, at least the weather was celebrating with her.

"Of course, we have this amazing beautiful sun! It will be 70 degrees, it would have been the perfect day for 8,000 people to join their pets, and it is still the perfect day to go out, "Dixon said.

Minnesotans joined Dixon and the Walk for Animals virtually.

Families like Brad and Debbie Chmielewski supported them from home.

"I was really concerned that they would cancel it entirely, so I was really happy when they announced it was going to be virtual and they were still encouraging people to go out. Go out with your pets and support human society, "said Debbie Chmielewski.

The couple haven't missed a ride in 11 years, and they weren't about to let COVID-19 stop them this year.

But fundraising has been a little difficult this year.

“We saw that more people were donating, they were only donating less, and we fully understand it. Every dollar helps. So we are so grateful that people are willing to give their money during this pandemic and these uncertain times, "said Chmielewski.

Dixon added: "This is normally a great gift day for us, when people literally come to the site, make a personal gift, deliver the money they have been collecting from people and we don't know what is going to happen today."

Fundraising has dwindled into the big day, and Dixon hopes that by the end, they will achieve their goal of $ 900,000.

People have been very supportive and we really hope it continues. And we are excited to see how this day turns out, ”said Dixon.

If you want to donate, click on this link.