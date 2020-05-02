Garcetti says the reopening will be a continuous process; COVID Response Equity Chief Named – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that Los Angeles would be working with other county officials to begin the reopening process, but said there may be more restrictions at first as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths increases.

"While in the city, we could move forward with more restrictions at the beginning, this will be something in which the state and the county will be the leaders," he said. "But I intend to bring the voice of the community and the industries and the people who say, 'Here are sure ways we propose to get those vacancies', and then work together with my fellow county mayors Los Angeles in the 88 cities and our board of supervisors to get to those things together. "

The mayor said the city has a "dynamic,quot; year ahead, with restrictions that are slowly being lifted and evaluated.

"May 15 is just a day when we can see the revised order," said Garcetti. “Two weeks later it could be revised again, two weeks later it could be revised again.

"If you are successful, sometimes you can proceed," he said. "If it is stable, it waits, and if it worsens, it also has to withdraw, because we know that lives are at stake and overwhelming the hospital system is something that is unacceptable to all of us."

And while he said he did not believe a relaxation of the orders would occur before May 15, he said he was confident that a plan to begin the safe reopening would be implemented in the next two weeks.

RELATED: Los Angeles County Reports 62 Other Coronavirus Deaths Friday, More Than 1,000 Cases

Garcetti also named Capri Maddox, executive director of the city's new Department of Civil and Human Rights, head of COVID-19 Response Equity to focus on communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"Their mandate is to maintain equity as the primary lens through which we refract our reaction, at every stage of our response," Garcetti said. "He will work on strategies to help more low-income residents and communities of color access the available tests, get medical care when they need it for COVID-19 symptoms and for other life-threatening illnesses."

The mayor also said that she would work with community partners to identify where the impact of the pandemic was uneven and to develop new strategies to protect people and prevent disease.

"As long as this pandemic persists, we will serve all Angelenos, no matter who it is," Garcetti said. "And we will provide services to all communities."