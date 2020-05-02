Game of Thrones actor sets deadweight record – Up News Info

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland – The mountain is on top of the deadlift world.

"Game of Thrones,quot; actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain,quot; Clegane on the HBO series, set a world record for deadlift by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Bjornsson, the world's strongest man of 2018, made the successful attempt at Thor's gym in his native Iceland.

"I think I could have done more today, but what's the point?" Bjornsson, 31, told ESPN. "I am happy with this."

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championship, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).