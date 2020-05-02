Gallery of Angel Island's historical Chinese poetry goes virtual – Up News Info San Francisco

SHARK (Up News Info SF) – The Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation opened the first exhibition on Friday in its virtual gallery, a celebration of Chinese poetry carved into the walls of immigration station detention quarters.

The exhibition, titled “Voices of Resilience,” features 22 of the more than 200 Chinese poems found on the walls of the installation in 1970. It also includes 33 contemporary poems presented online by members of the public.

The foundation's operations manager Russell Nauman and executive director Edward Tepporn curated the exhibit.

"At a time when there is a significant increase in reports of anti-Asian harassment and assaults related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it felt important for the Board and AIISF Staff to continue to ensure that the stories and stories related to the arrest immigrants on Angel Island are not forgotten, "said Tepporn.

The rediscovery of poetry led to the designation of the facility as a National Historic Landmark of the United States in 1997.

The exhibit runs through June 30 and can be viewed at aiisf.org/voicesofresilience.

