Fort Worth restaurant owners to reopen doors Friday, hoping to see their business return – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mary Perez was not expecting anyone to show up for lunch on Friday, the first day that Texas restaurants could allow customers to sit down again.

However, just a few minutes after opening, the first group of three entered through Enchiladas Ole.

"It is as safe to come eat here as it is to go to a grocery store," he said. "Probably even safer."

With hand sanitizer on the tables, disposable menus, and plastic-wrapped dishes, Pérez was among restaurant owners hoping to see the return of the business, while acknowledging that there was little money to earn with a capacity limited to 25 %.

The reopening, he said, was more about offering jobs to his employees again.

A large number of the lunch orders that arrived on Friday were for delivery and to go.

The same was true at Panther City Barbecue, where most lunch patrons, outside of a large firefighter gathering, skipped picnic tables and grabbed their lunch in bags.

In downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square was still closed and the courtyards of nearby restaurants were quite empty.

Retail stores, often dependent on foot traffic, events and conventions in the city, were also silent.

Sarah Howell donned the mask at Willow House Boutique cleaning windows when she opened the clothing store for the first time in weeks.

"We are still doing sidewalk pickups," he said. "And we are still doing things online, but we are seeing how it works to keep the store really open."

A few doors down the Houston Street Toy Company, owner Lindsey Ross was waiting until Monday to open.

He had not yet received financial assistance and needed to know if he could financially afford to reopen.

On Friday, I was taking toy videos, thinking of ways to continue generating interest online, until customers are more comfortable with the idea of ​​going out again.

"Hopefully people will find their way through our social media," he said. "I don't think anyone has the answers. I wish I did, but we really don't know, and we won't know for a while."