(DETROIT Up News Info) – During this pandemic, health and safety are the number one priority for employees at their workplace. When an employee of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center felt her health was in jeopardy, she said she was forced to resign.

"Hello, Miss Petty, my hands are tied, there is not much I can do, or go to 2North Dakota floor where the detainees were, where he could not practice social distancing, or resignations, "said Azanean Petty.

Petty says an assistant manager gave him an ultimatum at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. She says that before resigning from her position at the center on April 6, she raised concerns about proper sanitation.

Petty says that she, her co-workers and detainees were put at risk by Covid-19. In addition to the sanitation problem, the little girl says she was not allowed to wear a protective mask at work.

"You are not allowed to use it on the premises, however we require that you use it anytime you are in a public space," he said.

Petty says she was concerned about this because she was working directly with detainees at the center, and says they were not being screened for Covid-19 at the time. She says she couldn't risk contracting the virus.

"Having sick parents and a newborn who was born with respiratory problems really alarmed me and forced me to quit," Petty said.

Now she has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging that she was forced to choose between her safety and her job.

"I am shedding light on the situation with the pandemic, and now people are really taking it seriously," he said.

The juvenile detention center does not comment on current litigation cases.

