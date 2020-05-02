Fire torch area around the dish, massive antenna in the Stanford foothills – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – A smoking fire burned Friday at the site of The Dish, the massive radio antenna in the Stanford Foothills.

The area around the Stanford Dish features a popular hiking trail. The fire, which burned a handful of acres, could be seen for miles, thick black smoke billowing from the dry grass.

Local fire teams joined forces with Cal Fire, with at least one helicopter used to deploy firefighters.

No structures were burned and no injuries were reported.

Built in 1961, the Peninsula landmark was used to communicate for decades with satellites and spacecraft moving toward the ends of the solar system. It is currently used for academic and research purposes.