Young goalkeeper Justus Annunen could be that hard-to-find goalkeeper, a guy who enjoys a 15-year career in the NHL, mostly like No. 1.

Except for archers Marc Denis, David Aebischer, Peter Budaj and Calvin Pickard, Avalanche has never written anything like it in 25 years. Colorado usually pinned its hopes of a goal on a player acquired through an exchange or signed as a free agent.

But Annunen, who was selected by Colorado in the third round (64th overall) in 2018, is already an accomplished Finnish professional and has starred on the international stage among his peers.

It appears to be a budding star.

20-year-old Annunen has set records in the SM-league (often called the Finnish Elite League), helped Finland win the 2018 18-year-old World Youth Championship, and stoned the Americans 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the World Youth Championship (20U) in January. (He took the 5-0 loss against Canada in the semifinals, but was still considered the best goalkeeper in the tournament.)

Denis, Budaj, and Pickard were selected in the first two rounds of the drafts in 1995, 2001, and 2010, respectively, and enjoyed relatively long runs (Pickard is still active). Aebischer, who played his last eight seasons in Switzerland, was a sixth-round option in 1997.

Denis, the only Colorado goalkeeper chosen in the first round, played just 28 games for the Avs. Aebischer played in 214 games for Colorado, Budaj 242 and Pickard 86.

But Colorado has never written a Carey Price, Marc-Andre Fluery, Andrei Vasilevski, John Gibson, or even a Connor Hellebuyck, a handful of today's best netminders.

Annunen could be that guy. Time will tell. And that journey begins next season when Annunen vies with 2016 Avs recruit Adam Werner for first place with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

The way back. The recent joint statement by the NHL Players Association and the NHL about teams likely to open small group training on club premises in mid-May is encouraging news in the effort to complete the season.

However, travel limitations could become a reason why those small groups could only include players who have self-isolated in the United States. Left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog may be stuck in Canada, and Mikko Rantanen may have trouble returning from Finland.

The U.S.-Canada border is closed to non-essential travel, so Landeskog may have to stay with his wife and young daughter at his in-laws' home in Toronto. And Rantanen may have to rent a flight back to the US. USA, Presumably with other Finns who play for other NHL teams, because commercial flights to Europe were suspended.

Traveling is just the first hurdle for players to return to the ice with their teammates to complete the season, whatever it may be.

There are so many ideas on how this unprecedented season will end, but clearly, it has become obvious that the NHL and NHLPA will do their best to complete it, even if that happens in December.