Filmmaker who mocked Egyptian President dies in prison

CAIRO – An Egyptian filmmaker jailed for a music video mocking President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi died on Friday at a maximum-security facility after two years in detention without trial, his lawyer said.
In 2016, a comedian who played a prank on the police in Tahrir Square, the site of the 2011 Arab Spring protests, was arrested and remains in jail. Numerous Egyptian actors, writers, satirists and sports stars have fled into exile to avoid the wrath of Mr. el-Sisi, and some have been prosecuted in absentia.
Mr. Essam, the singer, became popular during the Arab Spring, but then fled to Sweden after being briefly detained. He hired Mr. Habash, who had worked with other musicians, to make his video about Mr. el-Sisi.
In a prison letter in October that was later posted by friends on Facebook, Mr. Habesh spoke of his despair. "Prison doesn't kill, loneliness does," he wrote, describing what he called his fight to "prevent you from going crazy or slowly dying because they threw you into a room two years ago and forgot you."
El-Sisi released 4,000 prisoners last month, in a traditional gesture of clemency for Sinai Liberation Day, which marked Israel's withdrawal from Sinai in 1982. But those released were convicted criminals, and political prisoners were not included.
Lawyers, lawmakers and translators are among those who have been arrested by the security services in recent months, including Kholoud Sayed Amer, head of translation at the prestigious Library of Alexandria.
Although President Trump has generally praised Mr. el-Sisi without limits, the death of an imprisoned American, Moustafa Kassem, in January caused a strange cooling in relations between the two countries.
Kassem died after six years in prison and despite Vice President Mike Pence's pleas for his release. He had been on a hunger strike at the time of his death, and the State Department later considered cutting off military aid to Egypt in retaliation for the death.
Egypt sent a plane loaded with medical aid to the United States in late April, in what many analysts saw as a coronavirus diplomacy gesture. But the issue of prison conditions remains a US priority.
In a call on April 23 to Egypt's foreign minister, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "emphasized that detained US citizens must remain safe and provide consular access during the Covid-19 pandemic," a Department spokeswoman. of State said.
Nada Rashwan contributed the reports.