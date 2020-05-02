Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Movies Based On The Cause Of This Decade

Our filmmakers have dedicated themselves to defending causes in recent years quite seriously. And the good thing is that big banners as well as big stars are now involved in such projects. This helps such films reach a wider audience. We bring you a list of some of the best cause-based movies of this decade for you to enjoy in this quarantine. Enjoy!

Peepli Live (2010)

Director: Anusha Rizvi

Cast: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav, Shalini Vatsa, Malaika Shenoy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseeruddin Shah

It is a satirical comedy that sheds light on the issue of farmer and media suicides and the political response to it. Brothers Natha (Omkar Das Manikpuri) and Budhiya (Raghubir Yadav) are lazy and drunk with a big loan on their heads. They have no means to repay the loan and spend all their free time getting drunk. They come to know that the government pays huge compensation to the family if a farmer commits suicide. While discussing this, a local journalist listens to them and reports it. It soon becomes national news, and two rival news channels descend on his village to cover suicide. It becomes a kind of media circus. Political parties also get involved. Everyone tries to take advantage of the situation and Natha, who has become an unwitting celebrity, begins to fear for her life. In the end, the government finds a body, but no compensation is awarded, as an accidental death case is recognized. Worse still, the bank also takes away their land. You felt as if you were watching real events unfold, not fiction. Farmer suicides are a grim reality, and the film showed the system's apathy in the face of such events.

OMG (2012)

Director: Umesh Shukla

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty

The film struck a blow against superstition and our blind faith in God. It is an official remake of the 2001 Australian film The Man Who Sued God. And the story is also based on a Gujarati play called Kanji Virudh Kanji. Kanji Lalji Mehta (Paresh Rawal) is a middle-class Hindu who does not believe in God despite having a store that sells Hindu idols. One day, an earthquake hits the city, and the Kanji store is the only store destroyed. At the insurance office, Kanji learns that the disaster claim does not cover any damage caused by natural calamities classified under "Act of God,quot;. Therefore, he decides to sue God and Hanif Qureshi (Om Puri), a Muslim lawyer, helps him present the case after Kanji decides to fight on his own. Initially, things are going wrong for him. Kanji finds himself facing armed thugs sent by fundamentalists. The bank starts mortgage proceedings against him and tired of the constant harassment that his wife and children leave him. But later, he is joined by thousands suffering from similar calamities. Various religious heads are dragged into demand. In the end he proves triumphant, only to witness that the masses have begun to see him as an avatar of God and have built a temple in his name, proving that people are like sheep who just want to be blindly led.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik

Punjab has become a den of drug addiction and the movie is a revelation about the fact. He points out how this culture flourishes with the help of a link between politicians and the mafia and how even the police are involved in it. It also highlights the fact that popular singers are spreading the drug culture through their songs and their lifestyle. It is not an easy movie to watch as people are killed and abused due to their connection to drugs. Tommy (Shahid Kapoor) is a rock star who lives on cocaine, but changes shape when he learns of the damage his lifestyle has caused. Rescue a migrant from Bihari, Bauria (Alia Bhatt) from the clutches of drug dealers. Bauria has been sexually abused by them repeatedly, but has not lost the will to survive. Diljit Dosanjh plays Sartaj, a policeman whose younger brother is a drug addict. Collect evidence against a top politician who is in business with the help of a doctor, Preet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Preet is killed by Sartaj's brother while escaping from a rehabilitation center. An enraged Sartaj takes the law into his own hands and kills local drug dealers.

Rosa (2016)

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi

Consent is the most important thing when it comes to consensual sex between two people. A woman who says no at any time must mean no. And we shouldn't be quick to judge people based on their clothing or behavior. These are the two basic causes exposed by the film. Three young women: Minal (Taapsee Pannu), Falak (Kirti Kulhari) and Andrea are harassed by three young men, Raunak (Raashul Tanden), Vishwajyoti (Tushar Pandey) and Rajveer Singh (Angad Bedi). As a woman has hurt them, their well-connected friend Ankit (Vijay Varma) swears revenge. Andrea is harassed, Falak loses her job, and Minal is kidnapped and molested in a car. The lawyer hired by the three boys notes that the girls were prostitutes: they were friendly to strangers, they drank with men, they attended a rock concert and wore revealing clothing. The girls' lawyer, played by Amitabh Bachchan, reasons that while women are stereotyped as prostitutes if they arrive home late, move out of their home, want to be independent, drink, etc., none of these conditions apply to men when Enjoy the same. He says it does not mean no and does not require further explanation. This statement generated quite a stir and, hopefully, it also opened some eyes.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

It is shameful that open defecation is still widely practiced in our country. This comedy raises concern in this regard and points out that having a bathroom in every home is a necessary right for all citizens. Keshav (Akshay Kumar) courts and marries a girl with a university education, Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), who is shocked at her life when she discovers that her town's house has no bathroom. She refuses to openly defecate in bushes like the rest of the village women, and when Keshav is unable to build a bathroom in her home, she leaves him and even files for divorce. This leads him to rebel against his father and build a makeshift bathroom in his complex. But it is not your house that you want to reform. He wants to revolutionize his town and files a petition for the construction of toilets in each home through government assistance. Just before the divorce is granted, the government machinery goes into effect and promises the court that it will start building toilets in the village of Keshav starting the next day.

Batti Gul Chalu Meter (2018)

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma.

Electricity is the key to India's development. If the monsoon drives our agriculture, then its electricity is what drives industry. But aside from that, electricity also powers education, as students in remote areas can study in better lighting, leading to safety as crime is reduced in better-lit areas. On the subways, we take electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but a good part of India still doesn't have access to that. Worse still, power companies are sometimes guilty of overloading, with little or no gadgets to fix the errors. Yes, there are consumer courts and other similar facilities, but the reality is that the common man has to run from one pillar to another to do the deed. Most of the time, it is advised to pay the bill first, and any excess, if found, will be adjusted for future billing. Taken individually, it is not a problem, as all that is required is to replace the faulty meter. But such failures occur on a massive scale, leading to a great deal of heartburn and, needless to say, monetary loss to the consumer. Swollen electric bills and the need for electricity to reach the most remote cabin are the topics discussed in the social comedy. Shahid Kapoor plays a happy lawyer who fights against the system after his friend commits suicide because he cannot pay the inflated electric bills.

Pad Man (2018)

Director: R. Balki.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

In India, men still behave as if there are no periods, and many women still do not have access to sanitary pads. Arunachalam Murganatham understood that only a small percentage of women in India use sanitary pads and created a low-cost process to make sanitary napkins. Today, women's cooperatives across India use their technology to make inexpensive health products. In 2014, Time magazine listed him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2016, the Indian government awarded him a Padma Shri. Thanks to your efforts, the taboos associated with menstruation and menstrual hygiene are slowly breaking down at the base level. Akshay Kumar, who played the leading role, embodied the spirit of Arunachalam Murganatham. The most moving parts of the film are where you try to use a homemade sanitary napkin to feel the discomfort that millions of women in India feel. It was a direct performance from the heart of the macho actor.

Article 15 (2019)

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Article 15 points out how the rampant caste system is a cancer that eats our society from within and about which we all live in denial. Without spicy words, it states that we can all be equal in the eyes of the constitution, but that ideal exists only on paper. Even those who take an oath to preserve that ideal turn a blind eye to the casteism that surrounds them and, indeed, encourage it. Ayushmann Khurrana plays an IPS officer, Ayan Ranjan, who is in a rural backwater. He has traveled the world and studied abroad and has ideally joined IPS as he believes it could bring about change. The film does not shy away from saying what is wrong. It not only addresses casteism but also points out how Hindutva is nothing more than a tool for politicians. If he evokes Ambedkar, he is more like a thinker, like a rebel than like the father of the Indian Constitution. And he points out that organized struggle, rather than senseless violence, is the key to achieving long-term change. Watch the film for its fascinating performances and its underlying message that even after 70 years as a free country, we are still chained to the chains of the breed.