Fifth Year Options Tracker: Decisions on First Round Picks of the 2017 NFL Draft

Lisa Witt
Monday, May 4 is the deadline for NFL teams to exercise fifth-year contract options in the first-round elections in the 2017 NFL Draft. Only two decisions were reportedly missing by the end of Saturday. May 2.

No. 1 in the national team Myles Garrett has lived up to his pre-draft hype with 30.5 sacks in his first three seasons. The other selections in the top five have not. It is no secret. Mitchell Trubisky has been a disappointment in Chicago. To the Bears' credit, they will reportedly reject his $ 24.8 million option for 2021 and thus avoid overpaying him.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Chiefs will get robbery by choosing Patrick Mahomes' $ 24.8 million 2021 option.

NFL FREE AGENTS 2020: Best Players Available at Every Position

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick and Colts safety Malik Hooker are reportedly the only players still waiting to know if their options will be chosen.

Sporting News lists each fifth year option decision and its cost below:

Fifth year options for 2017 NFL Draft First Round picks

Pick No. Actual team Player Position Price (in millions) Exercised / Rejected
one) Browns Myles Garrett Delaware $ 15.2 Exercised
2) Bears Mitchell Trubisky QB $ 24.8 Rejected
3) 49ers Solomon Thomas DL $ 13.1 Rejected
4) Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB $ 8.5 Rejected
5) Titans Corey Davis WR $ 15.7 Rejected
6) Jets Jamal Adams S $ 9.9 Exercised
7) Chargers Mike Williams WR $ 15.7 Exercised
8) Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB $ 8.5 Re-signed (4 years, $ 64 million)
9) Bengals John Ross WR $ 15.7 Rejected
10) Bosses Patrick Mahomes QB $ 24.8 Exercised
eleven) Saints Marshon Lattimore CB $ 10.2 Exercised
12) Jeans Deshaun Watson QB $ 17.5 Exercised
13) Cardinals Haason Reddick LB $ 10.1 TBD
14) Eagles Derek Barnett Delaware $ 10.1 Exercised
fifteen. Foals Malik Hooker S $ 6.8 TBD
sixteen. Crows Marlon Humphrey CB $ 10.2 Exercised
17) Red Skins Jonathan Allen DL $ 8.3 Exercised
18) Titans Adoree & # 39; Jackson CB $ 10.2 Exercised
19) Buccaneers O.J. Howard TEA $ 6.0 Exercised
twenty) Broncos Garett Bolles Old Testament $ 11.1 Rejected
twenty-one) Lions Jarrad Davis LB $ 10.1 Rejected
22) Falcons Charles Harris Delaware $ 10.1 Rejected
2. 3) Giants Evan Engram TEA $ 6.0 Exercised
24) Jeans Gareon Conley CB $ 10.2 Rejected
25) Giants Jabrill Peppers S $ 6.8 Exercised
26) Falcons Takkarist McKinley Delaware $ 10.1 Rejected
27) Accounts TreDavious White CB $ 10.2 Exercised
28) None Charlton cue Delaware $ 10.1 Waived by the dolphins
29) Browns David Njoku TEA $ 6.0 Exercised
30) Steelers T.J. Watt OLB $ 10.1 Exercised
31) Red Skins Reuben Foster LB $ 10.1 Rejected
32) Saints Ryan Ramczyk Old Testament $ 11.1 Exercised

