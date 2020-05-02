Fifth Year Options Tracker: Decisions on First Round Picks of the 2017 NFL Draft

Monday, May 4 is the deadline for NFL teams to exercise fifth-year contract options in the first-round elections in the 2017 NFL Draft. Only two decisions were reportedly missing by the end of Saturday. May 2.

No. 1 in the national team Myles Garrett has lived up to his pre-draft hype with 30.5 sacks in his first three seasons. The other selections in the top five have not. It is no secret. Mitchell Trubisky has been a disappointment in Chicago. To the Bears' credit, they will reportedly reject his $ 24.8 million option for 2021 and thus avoid overpaying him.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Chiefs will get robbery by choosing Patrick Mahomes' $ 24.8 million 2021 option.

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick and Colts safety Malik Hooker are reportedly the only players still waiting to know if their options will be chosen.

Sporting News lists each fifth year option decision and its cost below:

Fifth year options for 2017 NFL Draft First Round picks