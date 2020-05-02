Farmers markets are shrinking with security in mind due to the virus

DETROIT (AP) – Johnny Gyergyou has been selling meat, poultry, and eggs from his farm at a Detroit farmers' market for more than a decade, but like many of his regular shoppers, he's been home for the past few weeks to wait. the coronavirus crisis.

Gyergyou, 72, said the crowds at Eastern Market are simply not big enough to be profitable for his typical 33-mile (53-kilometer) trip to the city on Saturdays from his farm in the Berlin borough.

"We have been doing pretty well (selling) on ​​the farm. It is not about Eastern market sales in any way, but at least it is helping us here," said Gyergyou, adding that he heard other vendors say they were afraid to sell. in Detroit, which has been particularly affected by the coronavirus.

Farmers, growers and operators of outdoor markets are heading into one of their busiest times of the year as they face the additional challenge of coronavirus. The disease has led to orders to stay home and close non-essential businesses in many places, and has killed more than 60,000 people in the United States. USA And at least 230,000 worldwide.

Shoppers venturing into farmers markets this spring are likely to see far fewer sellers and customers. Those who do see will take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as the use of face masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer. Many markets have already taken other steps, such as resorting to automated shopping, reducing their hours of operation, and using fences for crowd control.

The farmers' market in Overland Park, Kansas has been relocated to the city's convention center, where customers drive past vendors who bring produce to their vehicles. Around 35 vendors participated on April 25 and vehicles were at the door when the market opened at 8 a.m. About 700 arrived before 2 p.m. shutdown, said Meg Ralph, a city spokeswoman.

In Vermont, officials demand that all farmers markets be held outdoors and have banned entertainment, children's activities, and cooking demonstrations to prevent people from congregating in small spaces. The Bennington Farmers & # 39; Market was slated to reopen Saturday as a pre-sale market. And in the state's picturesque capital city of Montpelier, the Capital City Market was set up to pick up pre-orders and buyers in person, with no more than 10 people allowed in the market at one time. Vendors must be 12 feet apart and wear gloves and face covers.

Such precautions can take some of the joy out of outdoor shopping, but that's the price of security.

"They won't be able to talk about recipes (or) from their families; talk about the kids, like they usually do," said Myra Gorman, market manager for the farmers' market in Evanston, Illinois. "Some of them will share phone numbers so they can do that later."

The market just north of Chicago generally attracts about 7,000 people on Saturdays. This weekend, 35 providers will be established and only 105 customers will be allowed to enter at any time. Once inside, all the bumps, smells, and grabbing of fruits and vegetables will be replaced by pointing out customers who wear masks to vendors who wear masks and gloves.

No farmer has retired, Gorman said, adding that "this is their business, their livelihood."

One of the vendors, Todd Nichols, said he couldn't skip the market even if he wanted to. Nichols owns Nichols Farm & Orchard in Marengo, a community about 55 miles (90 km) northwest of Chicago. He said that about 90% of his income comes from farmers markets and restaurants. Restaurant sales have plummeted during the pandemic, he said.

"Farmer's markets are too important not to go," said Nichols.

The Saturday market in Collingswood, New Jersey, near Philadelphia, launched 20 years ago. The 2020 edition, which opened on Saturday, will not have live music or some of the other attractions that have made it a festival destination in recent years. Like many other markets trying to survive the pandemic, it will be a small farm-to-car market that has moved into a large parking lot.

Continuing the market provides normality to area residents and helps some struggling farmers now, Collingswood Mayor Jim Maley said.

"Their crops did not know that a pandemic was occurring," he said.

Meanwhile, the Detroit East Market is considering putting up fences to maintain social distance and will paint grids on the floors to remind people to keep the space between themselves and others.

About a dozen vendors participate in automated shopping on Tuesdays at the market.

The restrictions are also not limited to the US. USA At the farmers' market near London's Primrose Hill neighborhood, shopping has been restricted to a few people while receiving gloves upon entry. Vendors reach out and work behind plastic shields.