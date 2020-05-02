Facebook warned it could lose a key seal of approval for ad measurement: Report – Latest news

Facebook Inc risks losing a key seal of approval that gives companies confidence that they get what they pay for when it comes to advertising with the social media giant, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Facebook shares fell 1.3% to $ 202.00 in afternoon trading.

According to the report, the media industry's watchdog body warned Facebook that it could be denied accreditation because of shortcomings in the way it reports on the effectiveness of advertising on its products.

The company did not respond to advertiser concerns stemming from a 2019 audit about how Facebook measures and reports data on video ads, the Journal reported, citing a Media Rating Council (MRC) notice.

"These exchanges are part of the audit process. We will continue to work with MRC on accreditation, as we have done since 2016," said a Facebook spokesperson.

The MRC confirmed that Facebook's audit is in progress but did not provide details, citing its policy.

