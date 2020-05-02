Extend the style in a science fiction spacecraft that decimates coronavirus particles

It has been more than a few weeks that many of us have been forced to use Zoom for communication. In that time, really creative backgrounds have come up for Zoomers. Right now there are many options, and many people are entering the game. But yesterday Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, dropped what could be the coolest (at least IMHO) so far.

Behold COVID-COCKPIT!

Now instead of a random photo of an island getaway, you can sit in the 3D rendering of a super-futuristic ship cabin traveling through microspace. On either side of you are laser canons that will decimate the coronavirus particles as you go through your morning gathering. There are so many amazing details in this animated scene that you never really feel like it's playing.

You can download the MOV file that Winkelmann has shared for free here, and here you can learn how to change the background in Zoom using the "virtual background,quot; option in the application settings. If you want to read or see more of Beeple, we interviewed him a few months ago and of course you can visit his website!