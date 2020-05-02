Exiled Pakistani journalist found dead in Sweden

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani journalist forced into exile in Sweden after covering violence, crime and a simmering insurgency in his native country was found dead Friday in a river north of Stockholm, Swedish police said.
A Swedish police official told the BBC that the initial investigation did not suggest foul play in the death of the journalist, Sajid Hussain, 39, but journalism groups expressed skepticism and concern.
Reporters Without Borders suggested in a statement that Hussain's death may have followed a kidnapping "at the behest of a Pakistani intelligence agency." Taliban and Islamic State militants operate in Pakistan's hometown of Hussain, as do criminal groups.
Pakistan has long been a dangerous country for journalists, who regularly face threats, intimidation and attacks from a wide range of forces, ranging from the country's powerful intelligence agencies to its militant groups. The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented More than 60 cases in which Pakistani journalists have been killed in direct relation to their work over the past three decades.
Hussain received asylum in Sweden in 2019, after leaving Pakistan seven years earlier while facing threats for his critical reports. He served as editor-in-chief of The Balochistan Times, an online news site primarily covering the decades-long insurgency in Baluchistan province.
Mr. Hussain was investigating in Sweden, but continued to report on his home province while in exile, regularly reporting violence, torture and organized crime.
Baluchistan, the largest of the country's four provinces in its area, is characterized by rugged, mountainous, and largely uninhabited terrain filled with huge deposits of natural gas and minerals. Baluch nationalists have long demanded a greater share of the wealth generated by the province, and for decades separatists have assumed armed resistance.
Police in Sweden said they found Mr. Hussain's body in a river near Uppsala, a city 35 miles north of Stockholm. He disappeared about two months ago while moving from Stockholm to Uppsala.
“As a journalist, he was compassionate and wrote extensively about the suffering of the Baluchi people. His work often got him into trouble as the authorities did not like his report on Baluchistan's forbidden stories, the reason he had to leave and live in exile, "The Balochistan Times reported on its website.
Baluch's insurgency has slowed in recent years, but anger at intelligence agencies remains high. Pakistani officials have denied the charges of human rights abuses, accusing India of fanning the insurgency.
The insurgents themselves have been accused of human rights violations against people of other ethnic groups who live in the province. Taliban and Islamic State militants operate in the province, as do traffickers and drug traffickers.
The Pakistan Press Foundation, an independent group, painted a grim picture of press freedom and the safety of journalists in a report released on Saturday.
"An environment where journalists are the target of contempt by the government and other officials and often threatened by their work, both verbally and physically, creates a bleak picture for press freedom and the safety of journalists in Pakistan,quot; said the group.