Even out of season, Bachelor Nation is delivering the escape we need

We pledge allegiance to the United Nations flag of The Bachelor, and for the Republic it represents, a Nation under Chris Harrison …

While it was expected and the right decision, Bachelor Nation fans were pretty put off when production started Clare Crawleythe season of High school It was officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining a long list of Hollywood projects affected by the outbreak.

With Clare's control of the season, that meant Bachelor in Paradise, everyone's favorite guilty pleasure in the summer, would also be postponed. Unfortunately summer, actually.

But thanks to the ABC franchise's stacked list of alum and its love of documenting their lives, Bachelor Nation has been busier than ever since early March, with an apparently endless stream of news to keep us entertained.

Even if The Bachelor: Listen to your heart Not filling the void every Monday night for six weeks (which is good! And not just quarantine, but good!), Bachelor Nation has been relentless in terms of updates, with shocking couplings and amazing fights

It is not reality television; it's just reality and we can see everything on social networks 24/7 …