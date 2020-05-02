Even out of season, Bachelor Nation is delivering the escape we need

We pledge allegiance to the United Nations flag of The Bachelor, and for the Republic it represents, a Nation under Chris Harrison …
While it was expected and the right decision, Bachelor Nation fans were pretty put off when production started Clare Crawleythe season of High school It was officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining a long list of Hollywood projects affected by the outbreak.
With Clare's control of the season, that meant Bachelor in Paradise, everyone's favorite guilty pleasure in the summer, would also be postponed. Unfortunately summer, actually.
But thanks to the ABC franchise's stacked list of alum and its love of documenting their lives, Bachelor Nation has been busier than ever since early March, with an apparently endless stream of news to keep us entertained.
Even if The Bachelor: Listen to your heart Not filling the void every Monday night for six weeks (which is good! And not just quarantine, but good!), Bachelor Nation has been relentless in terms of updates, with shocking couplings and amazing fights
It is not reality television; it's just reality and we can see everything on social networks 24/7 …
So let's look at all the events from Peter WeberThe s-tshow season (is there another word to really say it?) Came on March 11, with After the Final Rose as one of the last live pop culture events before the distancing protocol was put into practice. Social. site.
Consider your status of union leadership …
The connections:
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan: Isn't it the most important thing to Pilot Pete that Pilot Pete ends up with the woman he met before his season started filming? All it took was a broken engagement, a short second shot with second place, and a social distancing order.
Peter and Kelley, whom the Bachelor sent home before hometown, are now officially dating after their Hannah Ann and Madison divisions and quarantined together in Chicago, where Kelley lives.
"They have been quite inseparable this past month and Peter is still in quarantine with Kelley in Chicago," our source revealed. "Peter had the idea that things would unfold like this. He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the beginning, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive." .
Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller: No, that's not a Bachelor freak, it turns out that former Bachelor and polarizing contestant Peter's season are sparking romance rumors.
Victoria F. has been hinting at the wildly unexpected romance, including posting a photo of herself on Instagram and the location of Arlington, Iowa, which is where Chris lives. "Life on the Farm," captioned the snapshot, another clue as Chris was known as "Prince Farming."
While neither of them has officially commented on the rumors or the status of their relationship, Us Weekly reported that Chris and Victoria connected on social media naturally.
"Chris entered Victoria's DM," a source told the media. "Apparently he sends messages to a lot of people." Well then!
Hannah Ann Sluss and Mason Rudolph: Peter who? After receiving praise for the way she handled the end of her engagement to Peter, Hannah Ann joked that she was enjoying a new relationship with a "mystery man,quot;, describing it as "a nice little quarantine adventure,quot; in the Off the vine podcast
But the mystery was solved fairly quickly, with TMZ posting photos of the influencer with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Mason Rudolph.
While that was the third time the couple had been seen recently, a source told E! The news that Hannah Ann is not "being serious,quot; with anyone right now and is not looking to calm down after her failed engagement.
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron: Well, we know they both claim to be single, but we can't help but encourage these two to get back together. It is the love story we need, so we are happy to wait.
"There is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler," a source previously shared with E! News from the duo, who were socially estranged in Florida before Hannah traveled to her Alabama home. "Both have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other."
The fights
Peter Weber vs. Madison Prewett: It's hard to believe that less than two months ago Peter and Madison announced through their respective social media accounts that they had decided not to continue their relationship … just two days after taking a stand against their mother Barb during the After the final rose special.
So after news broke that Peter was spending time with Kelley in Chicago, Madison stepped in on the Off the vine podcast, admitting that she was "hurt and kicked out,quot; for some reasons, such as Kelley being her best friend in the house and her claim that Peter has just approached her to give their relationship another shot.
"To be honest, what really confused me is that two days before (Peter) was seen in Chicago, he was calling me and texting saying, 'I miss you; let's be together again.' revealed.
The tea? It had spilled.
But it didn't take long for the pilot to listen to his ex's comments, writing in an Instagram post: "I would think he would have a little more respect for this situation since we both know there is more to the story." .. "Peter replied, even labeling his old flame.
Madison has not yet replied.
Nick Viall vs. Madison Prewett: So after Madison claimed that Peter had wanted to rekindle their romance just before being with Kelley, ex-bachelor Nick shared his thoughts on the situation in his Viall Files podcast, saying Madison has a reputation for being a "liar." The shots? They got fired!
"We also know that Madison is a bit of a liar," she said, drawing the fan theory that she had her own fan account. "People want to forget, I know Madison wants to forget it, but her Instagram … It's a fact that she did that. And, listen, it's silly and trivial and there's a logical explanation for that, you know, she wanted people like her. It's totally identifiable. "
While admitting that he had defended her in the past, Nick went on to say, "If you're going to be fair and you're going to be godly and you're going to talk about your relationship with God and how you want to be an example to young women, blah blah blah I keep you on a higher level, so don't be a liar.
Finally, he added, "I don't like that if you're going to be super godly. I've talked to producers and they like Madison, but they also think that she can be a little manipulative and a little bit of a liar."
Madison has not yet replied.
Clare Crawley vs. Men In Her Season: While her season has yet to start filming, and production has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Clare is already setting foot on the behavior she expects from her suitors.
The Bachelorette went to Twitter to call some of the guys who had initially been chosen, tweeting: "If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts even before I'm in my season … you're in it for the wrong reasons .. . "#dontwasteyourtime,quot;.
Many immediately believed that he was protecting Matt James, Tyler C.'s best friend, who had been doing interviews, including one with us, prior to NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live that raised money. for health workers in the first line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clare then clarified her comments after social media users rushed to Matt's defense, writing in response to one person: "You weren't supposed to deduce baby, it was MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real crisis of life where someone's time (all) + sincerity have so much weight and value ".
The plot? It has thickened!
News
Ben Higgins is committed: Arguably the most beloved bachelor of all time is committed to Jessica Clarke, proposing to his girlfriend of almost two years in March while the two were quarantined together.
"I proposed to him and his family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together," he said. Entertainment tonight. "I was super nervous. She is my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to do all of this in front of her. I wasn't anxious, it's just a great time!"
Blasts from the past: To help satisfy their fans' appetite for all things Bachelor, ABC is turning to their 18-year Bachelor Nation for The Bachelor: The most unforgettable! a new 10 episode retrospective series to be released in June.
In the new show, Chris Harrison will guide viewers through some of his favorite seasons, highlighting the devastating rose ceremonies, proposals, unexpected arrivals, collapses, breakups, and romantic moments captured on camera. The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual updates featuring Bachelor Nation veterans.
Ch-Ch-Changes to Clare's Season: Following the announcement that filming for their season would be postponed, it was reported that the show would likely have new men chosen as Clare's suitors, which pleases many fans due to the age of some men (23 being the youngest).
According to a recent Variety report, producers are cautiously looking at a fall release date for High school, which means the show would return to production this summer. The season would likely be filmed in one location, with all contestants and equipment evaluated before entering the private area and then staying there throughout the session, according to the post.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML45d932c31ad9c6808d7817148829907913%