Eva Longoria sells Tom Cruise's old house after cutting millions of price

WENN

The student of & # 39; Desperate Housewives & # 39; she is forced to suffer heavy losses after the house she previously bought from the 'Mission Impossible' actor only sells for less than $ 10 million.

Up News Info –

Eva Longoria has had great success on the Hollywood Hills estate that he bought from Tom Cruise.

First "Desperate housewives"Star purchased the pad in 2015 for $ 11.4 million and has now downloaded it for $ 8.25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It originally listed the place for $ 14 million in November 2017.

The home features a large Italian farmhouse kitchen, oak floors, three bedrooms, and great views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond.

It also comes with a four-bedroom guesthouse, pool, waterfall, and spa.