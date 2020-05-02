Erykah Badu and Tame Impala to headline Remote Utopia's Livestream festival

WENN

Meanwhile, 'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson is expected to attempt to break a world deadweight record in another virtual event as part of the World's Strongman Competition.

Erykah Badu and Taming the impala will headline Remote Utopia's 24-hour live streaming festival on Saturday, May 2.

They join more than 50 acts, which will act as part of the virtual event starting at 10 a.m. BST here: https://www.nts.live/.

It's one of many highlights from the weekend's livestream, which also includes "game of Thrones"star Hafthor BjornssonAttempt to break a world record for deadlift.

The star, who played The Mountain in HBO's hit fantasy series, will attempt to lift 500 kilograms at her home in Reykjavik, Iceland, as part of the Ultimate Strongman Competition. The event will air live on ESPN and air on CoreSports.World (https://coresports.world/) at 12 p.m. ITS T.

And don't forget country couple Garth brooks and Trisha Yearwood will stream their Grand Ole Opry show from Tennessee, and The Rolling Stones and Genesis will offer fans classic images. All the details below, along with all the other highlights of the weekend.

May 2

Julianne Hough Leads an "Extended Physical Fitness" class at Zoom (2 P.M. EST) – To sign up for the class, go to Kinrgy.com.

Ben folds (7 p.m. EST) – https://bit.ly/BenFoldsSaturdayLIVEStream

Philadelphia loveChristian McBride, Arnetta Johnson, Marc Brownstein of Disco cookies) (12 p.m. EST) – https://lovefromphilly.live/

John Legend (12 p.m. EST) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ9DL61v8-c&feature=youtu.be

Pickathon performs one concert a dayLauren Morrow) (4 p.m. EST) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8Fp9DVEu-jYSRJzZo5qUw

Genesis Film Festival (3 p.m. EST) – https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialGenesis/videos

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood live at the Grand Ole Opry (7.30 PM EST) – https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/

Eva LongoriaCinco de Mayo celebrationGloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Diane Guerrero) (5 p.m. EST) – Facebook Live and YouTube

Diplo and Dillon Francis& # 39; Coronight Fever (12 midnight EST) – https://www.twitch.tv/maddecentlive

Black coffee (3 p.m. EST) – https://www.twitch.tv/realblackcoffee

May 3

Philadelphia loveKurt vile, John oates) (12 p.m. EST) – https://lovefromphilly.live/

Jam The VoteWin Butler, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Blind Children of Alabama) (8 p.m. EST) – https://fans.com/livestream/20200503-that-show-was-epic-jam-the-vote/

Pickathon performs one concert a dayValerie June) (4 p.m. EST) – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8Fp9DVEu-jYSRJzZo5qUw

Laura Marling (1 P.M. EST) – https://www.instagram.com/blogotheque/

Rolling Stones Extra Licks! (3 p.m. EST) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlD2CpQ__as&feature=youtu.be

Dreamworld Live (Darude, Adventure club, Tritonal, Good times Ahea, Snakes) (5 p.m. EST) – https://www.twitch.tv/bandsintown